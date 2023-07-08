All statistics were from available box scores and could differ slightly from official team totals.
GIANNA ADAMS
Pittston Area
P – Junior
Player of the Year
The two-time All-WVC selection was chosen Player of the Year after posting a 15-2 record with a 0.74 ERA and 205 strikeouts in 104 innings. Recorded her 500th career strikeout. Hit .407 with a team-leading five homers and 23 RBI.
ALLYSON BABULA
Crestwood
IF – Junior
Part of a promising young core, Babula led Crestwood with a .429 batting average and extra-base hits with 10 doubles and two home runs. Led the Comets in hits with 27 and runs scored with 24.
MAKENNA BALAY
Hazleton Area
1B – Senior
Selected to the All-WVC once again after leading the Cougars in homers with seven and RBI with 41. Batted .452 with eight doubles and two triples.
KALLIE BOOTH
Pittston Area
OF – Senior
Two-time all-WVC pick led the Patriots with 26 runs scored and a .500 batting average. Hit eight doubles, three triples and homer and drove in 15 runs.
RYLIE BUCKNAVAGE
Lake-Lehman
OF – Senior
Finished second on the team with six home runs and 30 RBI. Hit .415 – more than doubling her average from her junior year – and added six doubles.
AVA CALLAHAN
Pittston Area
C – Senior
Two-time All-WVC selection batted .474 with seven doubles, a triple and 18 RBI while providing strong defense behind the plate.
HANNAH CHIPEGO
Lake-Lehman
P – Freshman
Posted an 18-2 record with a 1.00 ERA. Struck out 180 in 111.1 innings. Batted .453 with seven doubles, four triples, three homers and 22 RBI.
KIRSTEN FINARELLI
Lake-Lehman
C – Sophomore
Two-time All-WVC selection was a feared power hitter as she clubbed 15 home runs. Hit .557 with six doubles, three triples and a team-leading 40 RBI.
MADISON FORSYTHE
Hazleton Area
SS – Senior
Led the Cougars in batting with a .520 average, doubles with 15, triples with four and runs with 31. Also finished with 23 RBI.
BELLA GIARDINA
Pittston Area
2B – Senior
Strong defender who also excelled at the plate. Batted.393 with 11 doubles, a triple, two homer runs and 21 RBI.
KAYA HANNON
Tunkhannock
P – Senior
Earned All-WVC honors for a third time by finishing 15-2 with a 1.29 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 103 innings. Hit .417 with seven doubles, three triples, a homer and 20 RBI.
LUCY HONEYWELL
Lake-Lehman
2B – Junior
Solid on defense and at the plate. Batted .426 with two doubles, two home runs and 23 RBI, increasing her offensive output in every category from a season ago.
PAIGE MARABELL
Tunkhannock
C – Senior
The three-time All-WVC selection was a feared power hitter throughout her career. Finished the season with four doubles, nine homer and 40 RBI while hitting .518.
ELLA McNEFF
Tunkhannock
2B – Senior
Leadoff hitter who batted .606 with 43 hits, 37 runs and 14 stolen bases – all highs on the team. Also smacked six double and a triple.
KELSIE PETERS
Hazleton Area
C – Senior
Earned All-WVC honors for a second consecutive season. Hit .519 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and 23 RBI. Also scored 30 times.
KENDRA SANTUK
Holy Redeemer
C – Senior
One of the top catchers throughout her career, she hit .377 with eight doubles, four home runs and 24 RBI.
VICTORIA SPACIANO
Dallas
SS – Senior
Two-time All-WVC selection. Finished the season batting .482 with seven doubles, five home runs and a team-leading 26 RBI.
ERIN VAN NESS
Tunkhannock
OF – Sophomore
One of the top hitters in the WVC with a .556 average. Had six doubles, a triple and 22 RBI. Second on the team with 35 hits.
ABBY WILLIAMS
Holy Redeemer
SS – Sophomore
Filled a huge hole on the infield. Led the team in several batting categories and finished with a.479 average, nine doubles, a home run and 26 RBI.
JOCELYN WILLIAMS
Wyoming Area
OF – Senior
Three-time All-WVC pick. Hit .463 with two doubles, four triples, a home run and 14 RBI. Led the Warriors with 31 hits.