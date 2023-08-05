OLYPHANT – Jack Henzes was remembered with a moment of silence following some thoughtful and appreciative words from Greg Dolhon, his son-in-law, at Tuesday’s Lackawanna Football Conference Media Day.

Henzes, who spent four seasons as Wyoming Area head coach before using a half-century run at Dunmore to become the third-winningest high school football coach in Pennsylvania history, died July 24. He was 87.

Dolhon, the former Wyoming Area quarterback who is now head coach at North Pocono, was an assistant to his father-in-law at Dunmore. He spoke to coaches, players and media on behalf of the Henzes family and the Dunmore football program.

“I’m honored and privileged to be able to speak on behalf of coach Henzes,” Dolhon said. “I’m uniquely qualified. I’m very grateful to be in his family and be with him for 30 years and to have coached with him for over a decade.”

Since his death, Henzes has been remembered not only for his 444 wins and 1989 state championship, but also for the respectful way he conducted himself and the assistance he gave in promoting local players and coaches for opportunities on higher levels. Three former Henzes players and assistants went on to coach in the National Football League, including current Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator and former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.

“I think everybody in this room knows who he was and what he represented,” Dolhon said. “I think the first thing he would say in this room is ‘he grateful. Be humbled by who you are and what you have being able to play this great game that we all love. Be grateful for that. Be humbled by that’.

“ … I know he would say that and shake your hand and say, ‘young man, good luck’.”

Addressing the coaches, Dolhon reminded them that Henzes was so much more than the numbers of 25 league titles, 10 district championships and four state final appearances.

“He was not about numbers,” Dolhon said. “He was about how you treated people and how you treat your kids. That’s what made him the legend that he was. Not only did he have great competitive desire to win games, but it was how he treated people and what he wanted to do for kids.

“The numbers go away. He used to tell all of us, ‘they’re not going to put the numbers on my gravestone’. … We lost a great football coach, but we lost a far better man; a father and a mentor for so many people.

“It is used too much – legend, GOAT and best of all-time. He was a true legend.”