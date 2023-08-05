Pittston Area needed to fill two head coaching positions for the upcoming school year.

It only, however, wound up needing one coach.

Lauren Shovlin is getting ready to begin her first official practice as Pittston Area girls volleyball coach Aug. 14. When that season is complete, Shovlin will move right into the next assignment as head swimming coach, leading the boys and girls programs at the school.

Shovlin replaces Johanna Rehill in volleyball and Heather Clancy in swimming. Both resigned shortly after the last season, giving plenty of time for Shovlin to be appointed and begi preparation for the upcoming season.

The seventh- and eighth-grade English teacher at the Pittston Area Middle School has coaching experience in multiple sports.

Shovlin, a 2009 Pittston Area graduate, served as head volleyball coach at Wyoming Area. She has also been on the coaching staffs for swimming and track and field at Pittston Area, Wyoming Area and Elk Lake.

The volleyball team has been getting together regularly since June 7 for voluntary workouts and has lived up to what Shovlin had heard about the squad prior to taking the job.

“They’re very unified,” Shovlin said. “They’re a very positive group of girls. They work together on and off the court and they’re very supportive of one another.

“ … From those first weeks of being with them, I witnessed exactly what the hearsay was about how supportive they are to one another and how kind they are to each other.”

Shovlin inherits a large roster with 11 seniors and 10 juniors. She thinks she has put together a coaching staff to match the make-up of the team.

Lauren Wysocki, a Wyoming Area teacher who played for Shovlin at Wyoming Area, is the junior varsity coach. Sophia Vanesko, a Pittston Area graduate, remains as the freshman coach.

“Both Sophia and Lauren are phenomenal with the girls,” Shovlin said. “Just like the girls, we definitely work as a team, as one unit, to really develop practices that will help the girls progress.

“We’re on the same page on what type of program we want to continue and how we want to grow the program.”

Pittston Area went 8-6, tied for sixth of 15 teams in Wyoming Valley Conference girls volleyball last season. Both swimming teams posted 4-7 records.