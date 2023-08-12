Mike Branley became more familiar with the Wyoming Area cross country programs in recent years as his sons, Michael and Patrick, emerged as two of the Warriors’ top runners.

Michael and Patrick have graduated, two years ago and this past spring, but Mike Branley is staying with the program.

The former Pittston Area and St. Joseph’s University middle distance runner is preparing for his first official day of practice Monday as the new boys and girls cross country coach at Wyoming Area.

Mike Branley has led the team members during voluntary workouts in the summer. He hopes to bring his love of running, both as a sport and simply as an activity, to them.

Related Video

“As a child, I was one of those kids who loved to run in all the sports,” said Branley, a lawyer with the Pennsylvania Superior Court for 25 years. “Whatever role running had in baseball or football, I enjoyed running.”

Branley said he was fortunate to come through Pittston Area in the 1980s at a time when they program enjoyed a dynasty. His class of Patriots did not lose a meet in six years, through their junior high and varsity days.

“That really helped cultivate a love of the sport of running, not just running in other sports, but actually track and field,” Branley said.

Although he competed in middle distance events, Branley’s training routine included distance work and, through his college days, he would often train with the cross country team.

“If there was a theme across all those years, it was just a joy of running, just that feeling of just loving to do it,” Branley said. “I hope to bring that perspective to the team, just to have that sense of feeling that inner inspiration.”

Branley said that running helped get him through law school.

“It’s that freedom, that ‘me time’ it provides,” Branley said. “These days, it’s getting away from social media. I think that’s an aspect they should consider. It can give them that time alone where they can just be with their own thoughts.

“There’s no better time than during a run to dwell on hopes and dreams and inspirations.”

It’s during that training time, Branley said, that runners can think about their motivation for going through what, at times, can be a rigorous process. He plans an inclusive program that he hopes can be a fit for those with varying motivations.

“Some kids come with the hope of improving their health, some to win medals,” he said, “and others just to have the chance to wear the green-and-gold vest of Wyoming Area and represent.

“As long as they are willing to work toward their personal goals while also respecting the goals of their teammates, there’s a home here for everyone.”