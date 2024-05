MONDAY, 8/14

Golf: Hazleton Area and Wyoming Valley West at Wyoming Area, Fox Hill Country Club, 9 a.m.

Golf: Pittston Area at Tunkhannock, Shadowbrook Golf Club, 9 a.m.

TUESDAY, 8/15

Golf: Tunkhannock at Wyoming Area, Fox Hill Country Club, 7 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, 8/16

Golf: Dallas at Wyoming Area, Fox Hill Country Club, 7 a.m.

Golf: Pittston Area at Wyoming Valley West, Irem Temple Country Club, 2:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, 8/18

Golf: Wilkes-Barre Area at Pittston Area, Fox Hill Country Club, 7 a.m.