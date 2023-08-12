Brandon Matthews fell well short of the FedEx Cup Playoffs at the end of his first season on the PGA Tour, but he finished strong while missing his fourth straight cut Aug. 3-6 in the Wyndham Championships at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

Matthews birdied the final two holes but still finished with 73-74 for 7-over-par, 147, missing the cut by nine strokes. He was 9-over through 31 holes, then played the last five in 2-under with three straight pars before the final two birdies.

The Pittston Area graduate won $265,711 in 26 events in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season despite making just six cuts. He finished 192nd in the FedEx Cup standings.

The top 70 PGA Tour players are playing this weekend in the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis. The field is then trimmed for the top 50 at next week’s BMW Championship and the top 30, who will go to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta to decide the Tour Championship.

Matthews, a 29-year-old from Dupont, now playing out of Florida, generated the highest club-head speed on tour at 126.52 miles per hour. He ranked second in average driving distance at 321.2 yards.