Matt Mesaris, Pittston Area’s only District 2 individual qualifier in 2022, is back to lead a young team into the 2023 season.

“We have a young team of sophomores, who were all on the team and got some playing time last season,” coach Jason Miller said.

Kyle Franchetti, Andrew Nocito and Fox Hill Country Club junior club champion Pat Ruane are the sophomores who were on the team last season.

Robert Savakinas, a senior “who has gotten a lot better,” according to Miller, has worked his way into the lineup.

Nick Cook, another sophomore, also landed in the Opening Day starting lineup, along with Chris Scavo, a junior who is a newcomer to the team.

Junior Jimmy Noone, sophomore newcomers Jacoby Ivey and Noah Gruber, and freshmen Brady Bilbow and Max Mihalka are all fighting for playing time.

Dallas 166, Pittston Area 184

Brad Kugler shot 3-over-par, 38 Thursday at Fox Hill to lead Dallas past host Pittston Area in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 opener.

Dallas was 6-8 and Pittston Area 5-9 in the division last year.

Matt Mesaris led the Patriots with a 42 while Nick Cook and Robert Savakinas each shot 45.

Chris Scavo completed the four-player team score with a 55.

Andrew Nocito shot 54 and Kyle Franchetti 55.