Pittston Area coach Nick Barbieri was joined at Wyoming Valley Conference Football Media Day by Drew DeLucca (3) Ciaran Bilbow (7), Brody Spindler (20) and Chris Pietrzak (25).

PLAINS TWP. – Pittston Area is reaping the benefits of its first championship football season in 20 years with renewed interest in and increased roster sizes within the program.

The Patriots are also facing some challenges in the aftermath of the title as they search for ways to replace the players who made it possible.

“We saw a boost in the number of kids that want to play football,” Patriots coach Nick Barbieri said. “Our numbers are great from seventh grade right on through, so that’s definitely a plus.

“There’s a little bit of a renewed energy after winning a title for the first time in 20 years.”

That energy will be needed.

“The disadvantage is that we lost 19 seniors,” Barbieri said. “So, we’ve got a lot of people to replace.

“This young group reminds me a lot of that group. They came in, saw a lot of time as sophomores and learned a lot. By the time they were seniors, they were able to win a championship.”

Barbieri is not ready to concede a big dropoff from last year’s squad, which was 6-0 in Division 2 in its first season after dropping down from Division 1 of the Wyoming Valley Conference. The Patriots finished 7-4 overall, losing to eventual champion Delaware Valley in the District 2 Class 5A semifinals.

Pittston Area will rely on the accurate passing of Drew DeLucca, who completed more than half his passes as a sophomore and connected on 60 percent of his attempts last season. He has thrown for 25 touchdowns and more than 2,700 yards in his two seasons running the Patriots offense.

DeLucca, however, lost his top six receivers to graduation.

“Having him with a lot of young kids around him is good because he knows everything we run and he knows how to get them in the right spots,” Barbieri said. “For most, that would be very challenging. He’s handling it great. He has some young guys around him that have never played at the varsity level and he has some guys who got a little bit of time last year.

“There’s a mix of kids, but he’s done a great job with them all summer.”

The Patriots also lost 1,000-yard rusher Harry Pugliese, reliable blocking back Drew Menendez and bruising inside runner David Sudo. They do, however, have some players back with experience running the ball, led by Xzayvier Blackshear, Chris Pietrzak and, when needed, DeLucca.

Pietrzak and Blackshear are at tailback. Brody Spindler, who moved around to different positions on offense, and A.J. Scialpi each bring some experience to the fullback position.

Collin Smith is another option at fullback.

When DeLucca looks to throw, his targets will include promising freshman Lucas Lopresto and junior Matt Walter, an addition from the basketball team who Barbieri is high on. Junior Gerry Groom and senior David Eymer have some experience at the receiver positions.

Senior Ciaran Bilbow moves from the line to tight end where he will be joined by another freshman with a bright future, 6-foot-4 Colten Lis.

Gunnar Zaledonis, a key contributor last season as a freshman, transferred to Scranton Prep, leaving the Patriots without a returning starter in the offensive line.

There is still open competition, but the sophomore class is likely to figure prominently into the makeup of the line.

As of Thursday’s WVC Media Day, sophomores Brandon Lockett and Nico Cielo were battling for the center position. Junior Steven Smith and sophomore Kayden Walker were the projected starters at guard while two of the team’s biggest players, juniors Adam Wynn and Sam Hankey, were leading the way at the tackle positions.

With a roster of more than 50 players and the strong group of sophomores, Barbieri thinks he might not need to play any linemen full-time both ways.

Scialpi and sophomore Jaylen Hart are the defensive tackles as the Patriots transition from a 3-4 to a 4-3 defense.

Bilbow and Lis are the ends.

Spindler was already one of the division’s top linebackers last season as a freshman. He anchors the linebacker corps that will also include Pietrzak and Collin Smith.

“The secondary is where we got hit the most” by graduation, according to Barbieri.

Blackshear and Lopresto are cornerbacks along with Eymer.

Groom and Walter are at safety where DeLucca and Aiden Brody are also working.