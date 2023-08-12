The players representing Wyoming Area at Wyoming Valley Conference Football Media Day were, seated, from left: Chase DeSanto, Michael Crane, Anthony VanAuken and Luke Barhight. Standing, same order: John Turner, Aaron Crossley, Skyler Pierce, Jacob Gustitus and James Hyzinski.

PLAINS TWP. – Wyoming Area returns record-setting running back Aaron Crossley and the bulk of the defense from a team that played for the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 title on the final night of the 2022 regular season.

The Warriors went 5-1 to finish second in Division 2 and were 5-6 overall after a season-ending loss at Dallas in the District 2 Class 4A quarterfinals.

Lehigh-bound Crossley is back after rushing for 2,115 yards and 24 touchdowns. The season rushing total and his seven-touchdown game were both school records.

“He has done such a great job throughout his career, not just in what he does on the field, but what he does off the field as well, with his work ethic and his leadership,” Warriors coach Randy Spencer said. “He’s a role model.

Related Video

“I can’t say enough positive things about Aaron and the weapon and asset he is, but we certainly have to build around him and be able to be complementary, even with such a high-level player.”

When Crossley is not at tailback, juniors Michael Crane and Trustin Johnson or sophomore Lidge Kellum are the other options. Crane and Kellum were effective while combining for more than 900 yards as the team’s second- and third-leading rushers last season.

Sophomore Jamari Yates is another running back candidate.

Senior Luke Barhight, who could also play center, and sophomore Josh Mruk, who could also play tight end, are among the possibilities at fullback. Junior Matthew Rutkoski is another option there.

The Warriors threw the ball infrequently last year, but juniors Damian Lefkoski and Brady Jones are back with experience after each ran the offense for significant stretches of last season. They are joined by two other candidates who could help expand the role of the quarterback position this season.

Junior Anthony Delucca and freshman Luke Kopetchny are the new options there.

“Those players who were with us last year have certainly grown, matured and developed,” Spencer said. “They’re working hard and we’re at a higher level there.

“We bring Anthony Delucca back into our program who was with us as a young player in junior high. He’s a basketball player; he’s a baseball player. Athletically, he’s come in and is working very hard. We feel like we’re in a much stronger position and we also have a young, developing freshman Luke Kopetchny, who’s an outstanding athlete.”

Senior James Hyzinski and sophomore Ben Gravine join Mruk as the top tight end candidates.

Jacob Krulick, a senior who could also spend some time at running back, is at center along with juniors Noah Everett and Andrew Steinberger.

Seniors Anthony VanAuken and Jacob Gustitus are back at guard where junior John Turner could also figure into the mix.

Other options there include senior Niko Napkura and sophomores Caden Reynolds and Ricky Rowles.

Chase DeSanto figures to be a prospect at tackle. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound junior started last season before being lost to injury.

The other tackle spot could be filled by seniors Jaden Jones or Sam Rau or junior Cody Meade.

Others at the position include: juniors Nick Kryeski and Nathanael Obrzut and sophomores Tyler LaNunziata, Nick Little and Max Getzie.

Junior Kevin Wiedl is back to lead the receiving corps where senior Skyler Pierce also has starting experience. Three more juniors – Gage Speece, Jacob Morgan and Ryan Jones – could also be in the rotation. Jones could also spend some time at running back.

The Warriors have more possibilities at the position in seniors Paul LaNunziata and John Chiampi as well as junior Dominic Venetz.

Wyoming Area can put experienced starters in up to nine positions on the defensive side of the ball.

Crossley also led the defense in tackles, assists and tackles for losses last season.

Rutkoski joins Crossley as returning inside linebackers.

Crane is back at outside linebacker where he could be joined by Kellum or Pierce. Pierce can also play defensive end.

Mruk and Turner will also be in the mix at linebacker.

Sophomores Donovan Miller, Aidan Allardyce and Rocco Siano complete the linebacker group.

Gustitus and DeSanto return as interior defensive linemen and could be joined in the inside rotation by Van Auken, Rau, Steinberger, Jaden Jones, Meade or senior nose guards Krulick and Nick Scalzo.

Juniors Savino Sabatino and Tyler Reynolds are other defensive tackles.

Barhight could play inside but is a strong candidate to join returnee Hyzinski at defensive end. Gravine is also fighting for a spot there along with senior Brayden Crossley.

Junior Paul Panek also plays defensive end.

Speece and Lefkoski are veteran cornerbacks. Ryan Jones and Kopetchny could also play there.

Wiedl is back at safety.

Others who figure to see time at safety include Morgan, Johnson, Brady Jones, Delucca and junior Oliver Bolin.

Junior Bill Mecca adds to the secondary depth.

The kicking game should again be strong with Turner continuing to handle the punting duties while senior soccer players Liam Burke and Adison Yankovich take care of extra points and field goals.

Barhight is an effective long snapper and Gage Speece could handle kickoffs.