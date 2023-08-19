Pittston Area’s senior class has put in its time in the girls soccer program.

Now, third-year head coach Elena Falcone hopes it is time for them to enjoy a more successful season together.

“This is my third season, so this senior group, to me, is really special,” Falcone said. “They were sophomores when I came in. I saw a lot of talent from them.

“We just haven’t been able to mesh. I’m just hoping, with this being their senior year and them putting in a ton of work in the offseason and the past 2½ years, that we can kind of translate it into the games.”

Pittston Area went 1-11 in Wyoming Valley Conference and 4-14 overall last season, numbers that Falcone thinks can be improved upon.

“It would be well-deserved for them,” she said. “I stand there and yell things, but they do the work. I’m excited to get them something a little better than four wins their senior year.

“We’re all optimistic about this. It’s tough to be a quote-unquote ‘losing’ team sometimes, but it also gives them a fire under their butts and kind of lights the flame and that this is their time. I hope that can happen for us.”

Falcone will send out senior returning starters at all three midfield positions, three of the four defensive spots, two of the three forward positions and goalkeeper.

Kayla Rodzinak, Melania Serino and Rowan Lazevnick are the midfielders. Lazevnick is making the transition after being a defender in the past.

Jenna Grieco will center the forward line where she is joined by Madison Jackubowski and freshman Cameron Karp.

Saidie Gregory, Lauren Ivey and Olivia Rucco are on defense with freshman Isabella Dessoye.

Meghan McCawley returns in goal.

The Lady Patriots could add another experienced starter as senior Julia Rucco continues her recovery from suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her knee early last season.

“She was a starter in the past,” Falcone said. “We’re trying to transition her back into the flow of the game.”

Sophomore Julianna Menendez is another midfielder who has seen some minutes in the past.

Grace Wolfe is another freshman back.

“We’ll be looking to get some of the other freshmen playing time,” Falcone said of a group that includes Ciera Serino, Melania’s younger sister.

The Lady Patriots open Saturday at home against West Scranton in a non-league game. They play at Hazleton Area Sept. 6 in the league opener.