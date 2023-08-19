Junior Ayla Krieger and senior Laura Farber return to the top two singles spots, leading a veteran Pittston Area girls tennis team that is positioned to improve on last season’s 1-11 finish in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

The Lady Patriots also have new faces on the team.

“I’m happy to have eight new players join the team this year,” Pittston Area coach Mary Tate Jackson said. “Having mostly upperclassmen come out to join is a welcomed surprise. I look forward to this season with these newcomers and my returning players.”

Junior Lily Talukder, one of the newcomers, is in line to be the third singles player.

Emily Hannon, a junior who rotated into the second doubles spot last season, has moved up to first doubles to join senior Jayda Eike, who was in that spot a year ago.

Senior Lizette Texis and juniors Abigail Kovac and Sophia Montagna were the others in the second doubles rotation last season. Texis will open the season at second doubles with senior Morgan Masulis.

Junior Gabriella Gorzkowski is the most likely of the other newcomers to break into the lineup.

“Based on what I’ve seen at practice so far, this year will be unlike any other that I’ve coached, in the best way possible,” Jackson said. “My assistant coach, Paul Farber, and I can’t wait to see how competitive our girls can get.

“We’re fortunate to have a tight-knit group for the past few seasons and I hope that will extend to our packed roster this season.”