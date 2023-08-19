Wyoming Area will try to disrupt a new era in Tunkhannock football when the high school season opens Friday night.

The Warriors hit the road to play the Tigers in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 opener that also marks the Tunkhannock debut for former Wyoming Valley West coach Pat Keating.

Pittston Area also travels Friday for a 7 p.m. game, going to Hazleton Area in a non-league game between WVC teams that won titles a year ago.

Keating went 81-35 in 10 seasons coaching the Spartans.

Pittston Area won WVC Division 2 last season and went 7-4 overall. Hazleton Area went 8-3 and was declared District 2 Class 6A champion as the team with the higher power ranking among the two district members that qualified for, but lost in the District 2-11 Class 6A Subregional.

After his successful run at Wyoming Valley West, Keating’s task will be to turn around a Tunkhannock program, which was already struggling before slipping to 1-9 a year ago.

Keating did not land the job until June, getting a late start with a team that returns just four starters on each side of the ball.

Wyoming Area was second to Pittston Area in Division 2, but did not win a game outside the division while going 5-6 overall.

The Warriors are led by the return of Lehigh University commit Aaron Crossley, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards last season while leading the team in tackles. They won last year’s meeting, also on Opening Night, 48-28.

Hazleton Area brings back just one offensive and two defensive starters from a high-powered team that won at Pittston Area, 47-15, in last season’s opener.

Drew Delucca is back at quarterback for the Patriots after throwing for 1,583 yards overall and posting an 18-5, touchdown-to-interception ratio in the regular season.