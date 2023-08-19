Pittston Area took advantage of last season’s move down in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

The Patriots went from 1-11-2 as a Division 1 member in 2021 to 7-7 while competing in Division 2 in 2022.

Now, coach Kevin Curry says Pittston Area is ready to take the next step.

“We have put in the work all offseason to make it a special year,” Curry said. “The boys are talented enough, smart enough and confident that they can match up with any team on our schedule.”

Related Video

With the bulk of the lineup back, Curry is taking responsibility for leading the Patriots into contention.

“It is up to the coach to make their hard work pay off with results,” he said.

Most of the veterans have more than one season ahead, but Pittston Area’s status as a Division 2 member is only certain for this, the second season of the latest two-year scheduling cycle.

Forward/midfielder Fabrice Gatsinzi and Kaden Rowan are the only seniors among the nine returning starters. Rowan, a defender/midfielder last season, is making the move to goalkeeper.

The group of returning juniors includes defenders Gavin Wolfe and John Kasprzyk, midfielder Kyle Rowan and forward/midfielders William Egan and Devon Cerasaro.

Midfielder Jacob Ivey and defender Cole Baldwin return after starting last season as freshmen.

Senior midfielder Mateo Gomez, junior defender/midfielder Alvaro Ortiz, sophomore midfielder/forward Sadiki Murindabangabo and sophomore midfielder Brayden Shotwell also have some starting experience.

Even with all those players back, Curry has six more players with a shot to break into the lineup or become part of the rotation.

Senior midfielder/forward Asher Nichols and sophomore midfielder Antonio Eguigure join four freshmen in that group. Defender Lonnie Maldonado, midfielder/forward Caeleb Shea and midfielders Aidan Egan and A.J. Brogna are the freshmen.

In all, the team has nine freshmen and seven sophomores joining the six juniors and four seasons on the roster.

The Patriots open the season Saturday with a non-league game at West Scranton as another step in the preparation for the WVC opener at home Sept. 6 against Berwick.