Wyoming Area returns seven girls soccer starters, but must replace much of its scoring punch.

The Lady Warriors graduated the spine of a team that went 14-5-1, including 8-3-1 in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2. The four players they must replace handled the middle of the field from goalkeeper to center back to center midfielder to center forward.

“That’s a challenge,” coach Chad Kranson said.

Fortunately, the Lady Warriors have many veterans with which to work while determining who moves from the outside to the middle of the field.

Seniors Brianna Cheskiewicz and Adison Yankovich return on defense along with junior Kendall Day.

Senior Hannah Fairchild, juniors Emily Kostik and Ella Shepulski and sophomore Abby Francis are returning starters who play at either forward or midfield.

They will help ease the process of replacing goalie Olivia Allen, back Sophia Sabatini, midfielder Anna Wisnewski and forward Halle Kranson.

“The girls have been working extremely hard the last couple weeks,” coach Kranson said. “They’re looking forward to the season. We have a strong group of key players returning, which will help continue to build the program in the right direction.

“The key is going to be blending in the newcomers, the freshmen, to the program and how quickly the girls play together as a team.

“The quicker they buy into what we’re trying to do and replace the talent that we lost, we’ll continue to move in the right direction.”

Junior forward/midfielder Hannah Stoss, junior forward Summer Semanak, sophomore defender Sarah Mizenko, sophomore forward/midfielder Sofia Menta and sophomore forward Addison Henry all return with experience, making them candidates to fill the remaining starting spots.

Francis may make the move to goalkeeper where Isabella Costa, one of the team’s six freshmen, is also competing for the spot.

The Lady Warriors open Saturday with a non-league game at Wilkes-Barre Area. They begin WVC Division 2 play Sept. 5 at Wyoming Seminary.