Wyoming Area won four times in three days to start the week to improve to 5-0 and take sole possession of the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 golf lead.

The Warriors beat two opponents Monday and one each Tuesday and Wednesday.

Pittston Area also had a good week, winning three straight to bounce back from an opening loss.

Pittston Area 162, Wilkes-Barre Area 183

Pat Ruane and Andrew Nocito each shot 39 Friday morning at Fox Hill to lead Pittston Area to its latest victory.

Michael Hamel led the Wolfpack with a 40.

Nick Cook shot 41, Chris Scavo 43 and Matt Mesaris 44 for the Patriots.

Wyoming Area 196, Dallas 198

The Warriors and visiting Mountaineers were tied at 156 through their four scores Wednesday at Fox Hill, leaving the match to be decided by the best five scores out of six.

Wyoming Area had five players shoot 40 or better to come out ahead in the tiebreaker.

Jack Mulhern led the way with a 38 and Wyoming Area used its balance to offset a pair of 37s for Dallas by Brad Kugler and Ryan Roman.

Brady Noone and Matt Rusinchak each shot 39 for the Warriors while Dane Schutter and Kristian Pugliese each shot 40.

Pittston Area 158, Wyoming Valley West 199

Pat Ruane shot a 1-over-par 37 at Irem Temple Country Club Wednesday and the first five Pittston Area players all outscored the five players in the Wyoming Valley West lineup.

Matt Mesaris added a 39 in the victory.

Andrew Nocito and Chris Scavo each shot 41. Robert Savakinas had a 43.

Wyoming Area 152, Tunkhannock 172

Brady Noone and Jeremy Layland shared medalist honors with a 37 as Wyoming Area defeated Tunkhannock at Fox Hill Tuesday morning.

Wyoming Area 167, Hazleton Area 169

Wyoming Area 167, Wyoming Valley West 202

Jack Mulhern, Matt Rusinchak and Jeremy Layland each shot 41s Monday when Wyoming Area swept a tri-match at Fox Hill.

Hazleton Area’s Gabe Fatula had the day’s best score with a 36.

Pittston Area 169, Tunkhannock 189

Matt Mesaris and Andrew Nocito shot 4-over-par, 41 at Shadowbrook Golf Club Monday to share medalist honors in the WVC Division 1 victory.

Pat Ruane shot a 42 and Nick Cook added a 45 to give Pittston Area four scores better than the best Tunkhannock score.

Bob Simons Classic

Old Forge shot a four-man team score of 404 to finish 16th out of 20 full teams when the Bob Simons Boys Golf Classic for Lackawanna League teams was conducted Monday at Elkview Country Club.

Sophomore Ryan DeMarco led the Blue Devils with a 90.

The Abington Heights team and Wallenpaupack’s Kevin Wortmann won titles.