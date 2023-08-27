Dominic DeLuca was proud to wear No. 34, the same number sported by the late Franco Harris at Penn State. But the former Wyoming Area star was given a new honor this week — and with it, a new jersey.

DeLuca has become the second player to ever wear No. 0 for Penn State, the program announced Wednesday. It’s a new tradition the Nittany Lions started to recognize “a tough, dependable, disciplined, physical leader who inspires teammates with his accountability and production.”

He inherits the number from fellow safety-turned-linebacker Jonathan Sutherland. Also like Sutherland, DeLuca was selected as a team captain as one of the top special teams players on the roster.

It’s the latest accolade for DeLuca, who has gone from a walk-on coming off of an ACL injury to a vital cog who has earned a scholarship in less than three years on campus.

This season will be DeLuca’s redshirt sophomore campaign where he looks to be a mainstay on multiple special teams units while also rotating in at linebacker behind Curtis Jacobs.

Penn State opens at home Saturday at 7:30 against West Virginia.