Pittston Area returns three seniors and three juniors to its starting lineup while trying to maintain its recent status as Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 field hockey contender.

“While young and rebuilding, we expect to lean on our experienced upperclassmen to lead and develop our underclassmen,” Lady Patriots coach Kaitlyn Connors said.

Pittston Area had endured winless WVC seasons in 2018 and 2019 when it made the move down from Division 1 to Division 2. The Lady Patriots combined the new schedule with on-field improvements to go 28-7-1 in the conference since, with three straight runner-up finishes, including forcing a playoff for the Division 2 title in 2020.

Connors would like to see the improvement extend to a continuation of the team’s recent district and subregional playoff efforts. Pittston Area won a quarterfinal game in 2020 and lost one-goal decisions the last two seasons in Class 2A playoffs, all against the WVC Division 1 members that beat up on the Lady Patriots not long ago.

“We will look to connect early in the season with hopes to make a run deep into the playoffs,” she said.

Midfielder Jaiden Jadus, defender Nora Philbin and goalie Samantha Thomas are the seniors who return to the starting lineup. Midfielder/forward Maddie Karp, midfielder Kassie Kobi and defender/midfielder Karrine Podwika are the juniors who return.

Senior defender Madalyn Calvey, junior midfielder/forward Allison Kipp, sophomore defender Jenna Zaladonis and sophomore goalie Karlie Podwika also return with some experience.

Connors expects three sophomores to work their way into regular playing time.

Giuliana Latona is a midfielder/forward while Leah Drozginski and Callie Shannon are defenders.