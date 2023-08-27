The return of the bulk of last year’s district championship and state finalist team has Wyoming Area nationally ranked as it prepares to begin the field hockey season.

The Lady Warriors are still seeking their first Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 title, but last season’s team bounced back from a division playoff loss to end Wyoming Seminary’s record, four-year run as state champion. Wyoming Area used its District 2 championship game win over Wyoming Seminary as a springboard to an appearance in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association championship game in Class A.

Maxfieldhockey.com listed Wyoming Area as the No. 24 team, one of 11 from Pennsylvania, but the only one from the WVC when it released its preseason National Top 25 Thursday. The website also had the Lady Warriors 11th in the Pennsylvania rankings of teams from all classifications. Although no others from the WVC made the Top 20, Wyoming Seminary and Lake-Lehman were listed as Others Considered.

“I expect this team to be determined and to be ready to compete this season,” Lady Warriors coach Bree Bednarski said. “We had a lot of success last year and we are excited to build off of that this season.”

Related Video

Despite the experience level, more than half the returning starters are still underclassmen.

“We have a lot of talent on the team within each grade,” Bednarski said.

Wyoming Area graduated its two first-team, all-state selections, sending both to National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I programs. Bianca Pizano is now at Michigan State and Alexys Moore is at the University of Massachusetts.

The Lady Warriors still return two second-team Class A all-staters and another who received honorable mention.

Seniors Nina Angeli, a forward, and Alyvia Yatsko, a defender, were the second-team, all-state choices. Junior midfielder Lyla Rehill, who received honorable mention, is also back.

Rehill scored a team-high 23 goals last season while tying Angeli for second on the team with eight assists. Angeli was fourth in goals, behind Rehill and the two Division I recruits, with 13.

Wyoming Area returns 10 of the 12 players who filled the 11 starting spots throughout the championship season.

Juniors Ella McKernan and Ainsley Flynn join Angeli up front.

Samara Campenni, a senior, and Juliana Gonzales, a junior, are the other returning midfielders with Rehill.

Juniors Addyson Dragwa and Krea Bonita are back on defense with Yatsko.

Sophomore Rylee Muniz returns as the goalkeeper.

The defense and goaltending combined for 15 shutouts, including four late-season, 1-0 victories, a year ago.

Lucia Campenni, a promising sophomore forward, also gained experience last season.