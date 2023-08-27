EXETER – Wyoming Area did not have any of the best nine individual golfers during Monday’s Wyoming Valley Conference Tom Tryba Golf Tournament.

What the Warriors did have was the best balance of any of the 13 full teams entered in the annual, early-season event at Fox Hill Country Club.

The balance allowed Wyoming Area to finish as the third-place team, just one shot out of second place behind defending District 2 Class 3A champion Crestwood while defending Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state Class 2A champion Lake-Lehman was winning the title.

Wyoming Area joined rival Pittston Area as the only teams to place their top four golfers within four shots of each other. The Warriors were the only team with four scores of 82 or better and the only one with five of 83 or better.

Related Video

The top four finishers out of six on each team formed the team score.

Jack Mulhern broke 40 on each side while shooting 7-over-par, 78 to tie for 10th overall out of 80 players and lead Wyoming Area to a team score of 323.

Lake-Lehman shot 299. Crestwood was second with 322.

Pittston Area tied Dallas for fourth with 326 when Pat Ruane tied for 13th with an 80. Matt Mesaris and Andrew Nocito tied for 15th with 81s.

Lake-Lehman’s Cael Ropietski birdied four of the last seven holes to win the title at 4-under-par, 67.

Ropietski was the only player to break par. Crestwood’s Derek Johnson was even with a 71 while finishing second.

Wyoming Area got an 81 from Dane Schutter and 82s from Jeremy Layland and Matt Rusinchak. Brady Noone shot an 83.

Chris Scavo posted an 84 for Pittston Area.