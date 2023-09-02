DALLAS TWP. – Pittston Area’s Bella Dessoye was the top freshman girls finisher Saturday morning when she made her high school debut by placing sixth in the Cliff Robbins Invitational at Misericordia University’s Letterkenny Field.

Dessoye was one of just seven runners out of 146 from 27 schools to finish in less than 21 minutes.

Madison Hedglin from Dallas won by 44 seconds in 19:09.

Dessoye posted a time of 20:54, eight places and 54 seconds ahead of the next-fastest freshman.

Hannah Stoss led Wyoming Area, finishing 17th in 21:54.

Pittston Area’s Olivia Scalese was 27th in 22:52. Addison Ramirez, another freshman, was 37th in 24:15.

Freshman Addison Gaylord was second finisher for Wyoming Area, taking 48th in 25:00.

Old Forge was led by Samantha Greenfield in 57th place in 25:33.

Pittston Area sophomore Caden Boettger was 18th out of 208 entries in the varsity boys race, completing the course in 18:27.

Scranton’s Brian McCormack repeated as champion in 16:35, eight seconds ahead of Riverside’s Daniel Danilovitz.

Pittston Area had Jakob Mead and Preston Klem both finish in 18:49 for 28th and 29th place.

Colby Walsh led Wyoming Area. He was 76th in 20:39.

Pittston Area’s Alonna Maldonado was 15th in 14:12 and Wyoming Area’s Josephine Kivak was 34th in 15:57 to lead their teams in the 109-runner junior high girls field.

There were 130 finishers in the junior high boys race. Gene Canfield led Pittston Area in 29th in 12:22. Chris Viadock was 57th for Wyoming Area in 13:47.

There is no team scoring at the Cliff Robbins Invitational.