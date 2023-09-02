Bianca Pizano did not need long to start earning playing time on the Michigan State University field hockey team.

The freshman from Wyoming Area played 10 minutes off the bench in the season-opening, 3-1 win at Boston University Aug. 25.

Pizano appeared in each of the first two games for Michigan State, but did not play Friday when the Spartans lost, 1-0, at Kent State to drop to 1-2 on the season. She played 13 minutes of a 4-0 loss at New Hampshire.

Alexys Moore, who like Pizano was a first-team Class A all-state selection when the Lady Warriors made it to last season’s Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association championship game, has not yet made her college debut at the University of Massachusetts.

UMass is 2-1 after Friday’s 2-1 loss to No. 13 Harvard, 2-1.