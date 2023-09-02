Randy Spencer picked up his 100th career coaching victory Friday night when Aaron Crossley ran for four touchdowns during Wyoming Area’s 47-12, non-league win over Honesdale in a game played at Wallenpaupack.

Spencer’s entire 16-year head coaching career has been spent at his alma mater, which he led to a 2019 Class 3A state championship.

Crossley carried 15 times for 169 yards in his second straight four-touchdown game on the ground.

For the second straight week, Crossley had three touchdowns in the first half and added another in the third quarter.

Crossley’s three touchdowns helped Wyoming Area to a 28-6 halftime lead.

Wyoming Area also gained more than 100 yards through the air, including 40 on the game’s first touchdown when Anthony Delucca found Kevin Wiedl for the touchdown.

Crossley’s 5-yard run on the last play of the first quarter made it 14-0.

Honesdale’s Mason Avery scored to cut the lead to 14-6, but Crossley scored on runs of 7 and 60 yards late in the half.

Wyoming Area also opened the second-half scoring with a touchdown pass, this time a 19-yarder from Delucca to Josh Mruk.

Honesdale’s Aiden Collins ran for a score before Crossley’s 28-yarder gave the Warriors a 41-12 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Oliver Bolin ran 13 yards in the fourth quarter for the last Wyoming Area touchdown.

Defense led the way as Wyoming Area avenged a loss from last season while improving to 2-0. Honesdale dropped to 0-2.

Jacob Gustitus and Crossley led the defense with four tackles and two assists each.

Crossley also had a sack and another tackle for a loss, along with a fumble recovery.

Gustitus had a tackle for a loss and assisted on another.

Wiedl was a factor in all three facets of the game. He caught two passes for 83 yards, returned an interception 18 yards and blocked a field goal.

Lidge Kellum had Wyoming Area’s other fumble recovery while Michael Crane and Skyler Pierce had the other sacks.

BY THE NUMBERS

Wyoming Area led 14-9 in first downs, 280-84 in rushing yards and 394-114 in total offense. … Anthony Delucca was 5-for-7 for 114 yards and two touchdowns passing for the Warriors. … Michael Crane was the second-leading rusher with 53 yards on six carries. … Wyoming Area limited Honesdale to 30 yards on 3-for-12 passing. … Liam Burke went 5-for-5 on extra-point kicks.

UP NEXT

Wyoming Area is home Friday night in a non-league game against defending Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 champion Crestwood. The Comets are 0-2 with close losses to two tough teams, Valley View and Dallas. Crestwood has had first-half leads in both games despite dealing with a series of injuries to significant players. Jaden Shedlock was unable to finish the first game, but threw a first-quarter touchdown pass, then ran for touchdowns in each of the last three quarters of Friday’s game against Dallas. The Mountaineers overcame a 14-point halftime deficit to beat the Comets, 35-28.