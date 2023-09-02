HUGHESTOWN – Lofty preseason rankings served as both an acknowledgment of last season’s success and this season’s potential for the Wyoming Area field hockey team.

Now, the Lady Warriors would like to climb in those rankings.

Lyla Rehill got that attempt started Thursday afternoon when she scored three goals, assisted on two more and joined a strong defensive effort to lead the visiting Lady Warriors to a 7-0 rout of rival Pittston Area in a non-league game.

The game was the season opener for Wyoming Area and the third game for Pittston Area (1-2).

Wyoming Area opened the season ranked 24th in the country and 11th among Pennsylvania teams of all enrollment sizes, according to maxfieldhockey.com.

“It was really nice recognition,” said Rehill, the leading scorer on last season’s state finalists. “We’re really hoping we can move up in the rankings.

“We need to keep working well as a team.”

The Warriors scored three goals in each of the first two quarters while holding the Lady Patriots without a first-half shot.

“It was a great first game; a nice win,” Rehill said. “It gets a lot of nerves out. We’re going to keep working harder.”

Lucia Campenni got the scoring started 3:31 into the game.

Rehill scored her first goal on a rebound off a penalty corner play with 3:18 left in the first quarter.

Nina Angeli made it 3-0 at the quarter.

Rehill assisted as Ainsley Flynn scored, then Angeli picked up her second goal to make it 5-0 before the midway point in the second quarter.

Julianna Campenni helped Rehill complete the first-half scoring.

“She saw that I was wide open and she sent me a beautiful ball where I was able to capitalize and have a nice hard shot to the bottom left corner,” Rehill said.

Ella McKernan’s shot less than six minutes into the second half led to the rebound that Rehill converted into the game’s final goal.

“I was right at post and I was able to get a touch and a nice little flick in,” she said.

Pittston Area was never able to test starting goalie Rylee Muniz, but Adriana Fanti made four saves in the last 10 minutes, starting with a wide-open shot from point-blank range, to preserve the shutout.