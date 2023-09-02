Wyoming Area pushed Tunkhannock in each game Friday, but was swept, 3-0, by the Lady Tigers when the Wyoming Valley Conference girls volleyball season opened.

Tunkhannock won by set scores of 27-25, 25-23, 25-22.

It was also the overall season opener for the Lady Warriors.

Taylor Gashi had three kills, a block, five digs and five service aces for Wyoming Area.

Related Video

Victoria Krupkevich had three kills, two aces and nine assists.

Kaia Brown had four digs and three aces.

Lake-Lehman 3, Pittston Area 0

Brianna London served up 11 aces as host Lake-Lehman swept Pittston Area, 25-14, 25-7, 25-16, in Friday’s WVC opener.

Lackawanna Trail 3, Pittston Area 1

Host Lackawanna Trail, the Lackawanna League Division 2 champion in 2022, spoiled the Pittston Area coaching debut of Lauren Shovlin in Monday’s non-league opener.

Wyoming Area overview

Wyoming Area is taking a new approach into the 2023 girls volleyball season.

“We’ve made big changes to our approach this season, assigning primary responsibilities and adding a libero to our rotation,” Lady Warriors coach Sara Mazzitelli said. “I’m pushing the team out of its comfort zone, but they’re stepping up to the challenge.

“The girls on the roster have good chemistry and I’m looking forward to a more competitive season.”

Wyoming Area will be trying to improve upon a 3-11 record and a season in which it fell short of the playoffs.

Senior middle hitter Kyla Harry and sophomore outside hitter Taylor Gashi return to the starting lineup.

Victoria Krupkevich, a senior setter, is back after going out with an injury in the 2022 season opener.

Senior opposite hitter Liza Cinikaylo and junior defensive specialists Gianna Collarusso and Kaia Brown also have some varsity experience.

Newcomers to the team are: senior libero Macy Waters, junior libero Madison Spittel, junior outside hitter Natalee Banashefski, sophomore middle hitters Sara Pealer and Addison Byers and freshman libero Kenzie Galenty.

Pittston Area overview

New coach Lauren Shovlin has a veteran team with which to work at Pittston Area.

“We’re very top heavy in terms of upperclassmen,” Shovlin said of a roster reaturing 12 seniors and 11 juniors.