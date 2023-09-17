YATESVILLE – Bella Dessoye’s running ability stood out as she worked her way up through the ranks as a promising youth basketball and soccer player.

An occasional 5-kilometer road race since she was an 8-year-old showed stamina, but when Dessoye added junior high track and field to her sporting ventures as a seventh-grader, it was as a sprinter.

Dessoye’s endurance was on full display in the first Wyoming Valley Conference meet of the Pittston Area freshman’s high school career as she posted an individual victory while leading the host Lady Patriots to three wins Wednesday.

Pittston Area defeated Wyoming Area, 20-39; Wyoming Valley West, 16-47; and Wilkes-Barre Area by the maximum, 15-50 score.

Dessoye led the 18 girls runners in the four-team cluster meet, finishing the 3.1-mile course in 20:41.

Also a starting defender on the Pittston Area girls soccer team, Dessoye has stood out in the two competitions in her “other” fall sport, which is quickly growing on her in terms of favorite forms of competition. She was the top freshman finisher in the prestigious Cliff Robbins Sr. Memorial Invitational in her debut.

“I’ve been playing soccer since I was about 5 and basketball is my main sport,” said Dessoye, who during the summer was playing basketball for the Wyoming Valley Clutch AAU team. “But, I’ve always been weirdly good at running. I always run the October race in Pittston. I think when I was 8, I ran it in 25 (minutes), which is kind of crazy.”

Friends convinced Dessoye to try cross country as an eighth-grader.

“I thought it would be a good way to stay in shape for soccer,” said Dessoye, who is limited in her training runs with the cross country team because of her soccer game and practice schedule.

It has turned into another way to add to her quickly growing reputation as one of the WVC’s top young multi-sport athletes.

Dessoye would have missed the cross country opener for a soccer game if it had not been postponed a week because of last week’s heat.

Instead, she led the way to victory.

Dessoye, Olivea Scalese and Molly Fetchko were separated, mixed in with boys runners, but they gave Pittston Area a comfortable 1-2-3 finish, securing the three victories before a runner from any of the other teams finished.

Wyoming Area’s Addison Gaylord and Kierstyn Orlandini were fourth and fifth before Pittston Area’s Olivia Pantucci took sixth.

Wyoming Area had just three runners, but managed to win two of three meets, beating two opponents that also had limited rosters. The Lady Warriors topped Wyoming Valley West, 7-14, and Wilkes-Barre Area, 6-15.

Lackawanna County Commissioners

Pittston Area finished fourth as a team Sept. 9 in the 29th annual Lackawanna County Commissioners Invitational at McDade Park in Scranton.

Valley View won the team title, 40-50, over North Pocono.

Pittston Area finished with 97 points.

Old Forge was fifth in the seven-team field with 126.

Sarah O’Donnell from North Pocono won the title.

Olivea Scalese was Pittston Area’s first finisher, placing eighth in 21:27.1.

Old Forge’s Samantha Greenfield was 16th and Pittston Area’s Addison Ramirez was 17th.

Kierstyn Orlandini was 43rd to lead Wyoming Area, which did not have enough runners for a team score.

There were 83 finishers in the race.