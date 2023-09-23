HANOVER TWP. — Wyoming Area came out the gates firing as the Warriors routed Hanover Area 47-0 in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 game on Friday night.

Aaron Crossley set the tone early for his team as he carried the ball on three of Wyoming Area’s first four plays, finishing with a 28-yard touchdown run less than two minutes into the contest. The WVC’s leading scorer would double his team’s advantage shortly thereafter with a 4-yard scramble for a score.

“It was important we came and executed at a high level,” Warriors coach Randy Spencer said.

Crossley would finish with a game-high 89 rushing yards on nine carries, all within the first eight minutes of the game before being lifted for reserves.

After their opponent’s quick score, the Hawkeyes looked to fire back. Hanover Area would take advantage of an aggressive Warrior defense and complete a successful flea flicker play to Deacon Eisenbach for 27 yards. Hanover Area would fail to capitalize, though, as they were forced to punt on the series.

Hanover Area would have three different players attempt a pass in the contest with the favorite receiver unquestionably being Eisenbach. Of the Hawkeyes’ 14 pass attempts, Eisenbach was the target on 10 of them as he finished with a game-high 56 receiving yards.

Following their second score, the Warriors would blow the doors open as they would score two more times all within 1:17 of game time.

A well-placed kick from Liam Burke would retain possession for his side and the Warriors would capitalize quickly as Anthony Delucca and Ben Gravine would connect for a 28-yard touchdown pass on the ensuing play.

Following a defensive stand, in which their opponent would fail to reach the line of scrimmage, Luke Barhight made an impact play by blocking Hanover Area’s punt. Skyler Pierce was quick to pick up the loose football and return it the final 15 yards to give his side a commanding 28-0 lead in the first quarter.

“We were able to be aggressive, make some plays and take advantage of the opportunities we had,” Spencer said of his side’s three rapid scores.

The next time Wyoming Area’s offense took the field, Michael Crane would step in. Crane would keep the offense together as it overcame three penalties on the drive en route to his lone score on a fourth-down play.

The 35-point advantage would invoke the mercy rule, running clock for the entirety of the second half.

Wyoming Area’s lone hiccup came on its second drive where the offense could only move the chains once. After they punted the ball away from their own 45-yard line, no other play would be ran from the Warriors’ half in the contest.

Wyoming Area would keep the Hawkeyes in check into the second half as Barhight and Luke Kopetchny would each score in the second to secure the win.

Wyoming Area 47, Hanover Area 0

Wyoming Area`28`7`6`6 — 47

Hanover Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

First quarter

WA — Aaron Crossley 28 run (Liam Burke kick), 10:12

WA — Crossley 4 run (Burke kick), 2:33

WA — Ben Gravine 28 pass from Anthony Delucca (Burke kick), 2:27

WA — Sklyer Pierce 15 block punt return (Burke kick), 1:16

Second quarter

WA — Michael Crane 5 run (Burke kick), 7:30

Third quarter

WA — Luke Barhight 7 run (run failed), 5:55

Fourth quarter

WA — Luke Kopetchny 1 run (kick failed), 5:49

Team statistics`WA`HAN

First downs`12`3

Rushes-yards`37-220`19-(-30)

Passing yards`64`56

Total yards`284`26

Passing`3-7-0`2-8-0

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`0-0

Punts-avg.`1-34`6-23

Fumbles-lost`1-1`3-2

Penalties-yards`7-50`2-16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WA, Aaron Crossley 9-89, Michael Crane 5-36, Aidan Allardyce 4-28, Trustin Johnson 4-25, Luke Barhight 4-22, Jamari Yates 4-9, Oliver Bolin 3-8, Savino Sabatini 2-3, Matthew Rutkoski 1-1, Lidge Kellum 1-(-1). HAN, Jayden Skipalis 7-14, Ramel Currie 2-6, Jayden Shortz 2-4, Deacon Eisenbach 2-(-5), Tyler Shotwell 1-(-12).

PASSING — WA, Anthony Delucca 2-4-0-47, Luke Kopetchny 1-2-0-17, Brady Jones 0-1-0-0. HAN, Ramel Currie 2-6-0-56, Dyllan Richendrfer 0-1-0-0, Tyler Shotwell 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING — WA, Ben Gravine 1-28, Kevin Wiedl 1-19, Ryan Jones 1-17. HAN, Deacon Eisenbach 4-56.

INTERCEPTIONS — None.