EXETER – Wyoming Area led all Class 3A boys teams by advancing four players through Wednesday’s Wyoming Valley Conference qualifier at Fox Hill Country Club and into Tuesday’s District 2 Individual Golf Championships back on the same course.

The Warriors nearly matched defending state champion Lake-Lehman, which qualified five players in Class 2A, but had a fifth player lose out in a playoff for the final spot.

Wyoming Area continued to show off the balance that led to a third-place finish in WVC Division 1 during the regular season.

Derek Johnson from division champion Crestwood shot 72 to lead the Class 3A boys, who were playing for 20 district spots allotted to the 10 participating teams.

Mario Belza led Wyoming Area with an 81 to finish seventh.

Dane Schutter and Brady Noone each shot 83s and Kristian Pugliese qualified with an 84.

Pittston Area’s Matt Mesaris tied for fourth with a 79. Teammates Nick Nocito and Patrick Ruane will join him in the district tournament after shooting 82 and 83.

Matt Rusinchak from Wyoming Area finished with an 86, putting him in a playoff that was won by Wilkes-Barre Area’s Mike Hamel.

The Warriors had seven players eligible to compete in the event where players had to shoot 93 or better and finish high enough in order to qualify.

Jeremy Layland posted a 102 and Jack Mulhern did not finish.

Nick Cook (88), Christopher Scavo (90) and Kyle Franchetti (91) all beat the target score for Pittston Area, but did not make the top 20.

Robert Savakinas shot 100.

Neither school had a girls player entered.

Lake-Lehman’s Michael Lugiano, who committed to play at NCAA Division I Liberty University earlier in the month, shot a 64 to lead qualifying in Class 2A boys. Teammate Cael Ropietski also broke par, shooting 68.

Wyoming Seminary’s Anna Zapletova, with a 73 in Class 2A, and Tunkhannock’s Hallie Brown, with a 76 in Class 3A, led the six girls who qualified by shooting 100 or better.

The top WVC players will join their Lackawanna League counterparts Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Fox Hill.