KINGSTON — Wyoming Area encountered little resistance on the path to remain unbeaten, scoring 55 first-half points in a 55-13 dismantling of Holy Redeemer on Saturday night at Spartan Stadium.

Eight different Warriors found the end zone in a game that was abbreviated by shortened quarters and a running clock in the second half.

“Any time we have opportunities to get guys chances to make plays, and they execute and make those plays, it’s great for their competitive confidence,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “The more we get more players to do for us, from a balance standpoint, it’s critical for us going forward.”

On both sides of the ball, Wyoming Area overpowered and overmatched Redeemer. The Warriors defense held the Royals to negative yardage on the ground, recovered three fumbles — one in the end zone for a touchdown by Nick Scalzo — and picked off two passes, hounding Redeemer quarterback Thomas Dugan and forcing him to roll out and routinely have to make uncomfortable throws.

Related Video

An interception from Michael Crane set up Wyoming Area for a quick touchdown, while Bolin’s pick was a house call with the junior taking it back 36 yards for a score.

The balance was there for the Warriors offense, but at the top it was the familiar sight of Aaron Crossley getting things started.

A short night for Crossley with just two rushes from scrimmage, Crossley still had time to break one loose for a 25-yard touchdown run to open the scoring in the first quarter before his day was largely through.

A light load for Crossley meant more time for his teammates to step up, and they did. Quarterback Anthony DeLucca completed all four of his passes for 82 and two scores, one to Josh Mruk and one to Lidge Kellum.

Kellum would add a score on the ground, as would fullback Luke Barhight and backup quarterback Brady Jones.

The Warriors led 35-0 before Holy Redeemer could answer early in the second quarter. Running back Josh Kreidler found a little bit of running room and bolted through it for a 12-yard score.

The Royals would add one more score right before halftime, Dugan throwing one up to Daniel Hughes who made a nice catch in traffic before dragging a would-be tackler across the goal line for a touchdown.

The action in this one was contained almost entirely to the first half. An agreement between Spencer and Holy Redeemer head coach Tyson Kelley led to a running clock, and eight-minute quarters in the second half as opposed to the usual 12 minutes.

A quick half ensued, and when it ended, Wyoming Area improved to 7-0 while Holy Redeemer was left still looking for its first win of the year.

The Warriors will head to Lake-Lehman next week, while Redeemer will play Nanticoke Area at McCarthy Stadium.

Wyoming Area 55, Holy Redeemer 13

Wyoming Area`35`20`0`0 — 55

Holy Redeemer`0`13`0`0 — 13

First quarter

WA — Aaron Crossley 25 run (Liam Burke kick) 7:19

WA — Josh Mruk 11 pass from Anthony DeLucca (Burke kick) 6:14

WA — Lidge Kellum 51 pass from DeLucca (Burke kick) 4:50

WA — Nick Scalzo 0 fumble recovery (Burke kick) 3:00

WA — Luke Barhight 1 run (Burke kick) 2:15

Second quarter

HR — Josh Kreidler 12 run (kick blocked) 10:58

WA — Kellum 56 run (Adison Yankovich kick) 8:52

WA — Oliver Bolin 36 interception return (kick failed) 7:42

WA — Brady Jones 8 run (Yankovich kick) 6:38

HR — Daniel Hughes 32 pass from Thomas Dugan (kick good) 0:26

Team statistics`WA`HR

First downs`6`4

Rushes-yards`24-217`21-(minus-29)

Passing yards`82`81

Total yards`299`52

Passing`4-4-0`8-21-2

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`1-12

Punts-avg.`0-0`5-27.2

Fumbles-lost`2-2`4-3

Penalties-yards`2-25`1-5

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WA, Barhight 2-3, Crossley 2-29, DeLucca 1-9, Michael Crane 3-27, Kellum 3-90, Bolin 1-3, Jones 1-8, Rocco Siani 2-10, Jamari Yates 5-34, Luke Kopetchny 2-0, Ben Gravine 1-2, Savino Sabatini 1-2. HR, DJ Mcdermott 12-5, Dugan 2-(minus-4), Kreidler 5-9, Team 2-(minus-39).

PASSING — WA, DeLucca 4-4-82-0. HR, Dugan 8-21-81-2.

RECEIVING — WA, Kevin Weidl 1-4, Mruk 1-11, Kellum 1-51, Jacob Morgan 1-15. HR, Kyle Ly 2-19, Kreidler 2-6, Mike Zbierski 3-24, Hughes 1-32.

INTERCEPTIONS — WA, Crane 1-19, Bolin 1-36. HR, none.

MISSED FGs —none.