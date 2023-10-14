Wyoming Area is about to enter a different stretch in its schedule.

The unbeaten Warriors, coming off two more routs in a seven-day stretch, face the state’s most-decorated program, take on their biggest rival, then move into what is expected to be the most competitive of District 2’s football playoffs.

Wyoming Area heads into its meeting with Southern Columbia at 8-0 with the highest point total, the least points allowed and, therefore, the best scoring margin in the Wyoming Valley Conference and ranking second in all of District 2 in all three categories.

The latest victories clinched no worse than a tie for the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 title for the Warriors, who have bigger goals ahead. They are in a heated, three-way race with Dallas and Valley View for the top two seeds and with it, home-field advantages for their likely meetings in the semifinals or finals.

“To be able to be successful and have some guys not have to play extended minutes, especially with the schedule and the road coming up, that’s important,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “ … I think the kids are in good position moving forward.”

Wyoming Area still needs to beat Pittston Area in the regular-season finale to take the division title outright. Pittston Area can force a three-way tie that could also include Nanticoke, if the Patriots can beat the Warriors.

Wyoming Area 49, Lake-Lehman 14

LEHMAN TWP. – Wyoming Area scored four touchdowns in a span of 6:11 of the first quarter Friday night on the way to the rout that clinched at least a tie for first place in WVC Division 2.

Just 4:38 into the game, the Warriors had a 21-0 lead on three Aaron Crossley touchdowns.

“I thought the kids came out and did a great job of executing in all phases up front, second-level defensively and obviously offensively running the ball,” Warriors coach Randy Spencer said. “Aaron had another strong night.

“I’m very pleased with the execution and the way we came out of the gate.”

Crossley capped the game-opening drive with a 5-yard run, scored from 68 yards on the team’s next off2ensive play, then added a 12-yard fumble return for a score.

The Warriors forced the Black Knights into third-and-14, then produced the defensive touchdown.

“We had them backed up in a long-yardage situation,” Spencer said. “We were able to come with some pressure.”

Crossley provided that pressure on a blitz up the middle, then took advantage of the result it produced.

Lake-Lehman quarterback Hayden Evans did not stand a chance as he backpedaled with Crossley coming at him with a running start. Evans’ arm went up to throw, but Crossley hit him, forcing the fumble that he scooped up and took into the end zone.

“It was probably one of the most perfect blitzes I’ve hit, time-wise,” Crossley said. “I got to the quarterback, hit his arm and saw the ball come loose.”

Before and after Crossley’s defensive score, the Warriors hit long touchdowns on the first play of possessions, giving them four scores in just three offensive plays during that stretch. Anthony DeLucca found Josh Mruk wide open deep for a 69-yard touchdown to create the 28-0 lead.

The Warriors had a fifth touchdown nullified by penalty later in the first quarter, but got to a 35-0 lead and the second-half Mercy Rule by scoring on a 6-yard Crossley run 21 seconds before halftime.

Lidge Kellum and Trustin Johnson ran for second-half touchdowns.

Lake-Lehman got its second score with 24 seconds remaining.

Wyoming Area 55, Holy Redeemer 14

KINGSTON — Seven Warriors found the end zone Oct. 7 when Wyoming Area scored all 55 of its points in the first half of the WVC Division 2 romp at Spartan Stadium.

The second half was abbreviated to eight-minute quarters with a running clock.

“The more we get more players to do for us, from a balance standpoint, it’s critical for us going forward,” Warriors coach Randy Spencer said.

Wyoming Area kept constant pressure on the Holy Redeemer offense, forcing five turnovers, including a fumble that Nick Scalzo recovered in the end zone for a touchdown and an interception that Oliver Bolin returned 36 yards for a score. A Michael Crane interception set up another quick score.

It was a short night for many Warriors, including all-state running back Aaron Crossley. Crossley carried just twice, but took one of them 25 yards for a first-quarter touchdown.

Lidge Kellum was the only player to score twice while Anthony DeLucca threw for two touchdowns.

Kellum caught a 51-yard touchdown pass during the 35-point first quarter. He carried three times for 90 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

DeLucca was 4-for-4 for 82 yards. His other touchdown went to Josh Mruk for 1 yards.

Luke Barhight and Brady Jones also ran for touchdowns.

BY THE NUMBERS – VS. LAKE-LEHMAN

Wyoming Area piled up 348 yards and five touchdowns rushing on 32 carries. Aaron Crossley carried 15 times for 176 yards and three touchdowns; Lidge Kellum carried seven times for 124 yards and one score; and Trustin Johnson four times for 63 yards and a score. … Lake-Lehman was 2-for-14 passing for minus-2 yards before Hayden Evans got hot in the second half and hit his last eight attempts for 92 yards. … Josh Mruk had 81 yards on two catches for Wyoming Area. … Jacob Morgan, Matt Rutkoski and Michael Crane led the Wyoming Area defense. Morgan had five tackles and three assists; Rutkoski five tackles and one assist and Crane four tackles and two assists.

BY THE NUMBERS – VS. HOLY REDEEMER

Wyoming Area threw Holy Redeemer for repeated losses, leaving the Royals at minus-29 yards rushing on 21 carries. … The Warriors needed just 28 plays to gain 299 yards, compared to 52 yards total offense by the Royals. … Wyoming Area had seven different players make tackles for losses and two more assist on stops for negative yards. … Liam Burke went 5-for-5 on extra points.

UP NEXT

Wyoming Area hosts Southern Columbia Friday night in the continuation of a series that began in 2019 when both teams were on their way to Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state titles. While Wyoming Area’s state championship stands out as the only one for a District 2 team in this millennium, Southern Columbia has made a habit of state titles. The Tigers broke their previous record of five straight titles (2002-2006) when they won their sixth straight last season. They are 13-8 in state finals, setting records for the most championships and most appearances in the final. Coach Jim Roth passed the late George Curry and holds the state record for wins with a 495-68-2 record in 40 seasons. Southern Columbia comes in off a loss. The Tigers had their 15-game winning streak halted Friday night when Mount Carmel jumped to a 21-0 lead, was in front 28-8 after one quarter and held on for a 42-28 victory.