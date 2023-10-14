TUNKHANNOCK – Pittston Area erupted for four scores in the fourth quarter to break away for a 49-14, Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 football victory over Tunkhannock.

Lucas Lopresto scored twice in the first 1:23 to start the 28-point quarter that allowed Pittston Area to join Tunkhannock at 4-4 overall. The Patriots kept alive hope of sharing the division title, improving to 3-1 in Division 2 while the Tigers ended their division schedule at 3-3.

Pittston Area carried a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter and quickly added to it on Lopresto’s 18-yard touchdown reception from Drew DeLucca.

Lopresto then scored on defense with a 45-yard fumble return to make it 35-14.

Related Video

“Lucas just makes plays,” Patriots coach Nick Barbieri said.

After picking up key yards all night, Brody Spindler found the end zone himself late in the contest as he punched the ball in from the 1. Geno Pugliese added a late 34-yard score.

In his second game since returning from injury, Pittston Area’s C.J. Pietrzak carried 14 times for 100 yards and three touchdowns.

“It has not been our strength, but we’re starting to get there,” Barbieri said of a ground game that has been struggling.

Pietrzak ran for touchdowns in each of the first three quarters, covering 5, 2 and 26 yards.

“Feels great,” Pietrzak said, “offensive line blocked real well. I just had to do my job.”

Tunkhannock’s Logan Ross ran 4 yards for a touchdown for a 7-7 tie in the second quarter.

The Tigers moved the ball by mixing Ross running a Wildcat offense with use of motion and shifts.

“We weren’t lining up correctly,” Barbieri said. “Once we lined up correctly, we weren’t getting outflanked. We did a better job from there.”

Austin Holliday caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Joey Ross late in the third quarter to pull the Tigers within seven.

BY THE NUMBERS

Pittston Area displayed a balanced offense that produced 20 first downs, 206 rushing yards and 378 yards of total offense. Tunkhannock had 130 yards passing, but while Logan Ross was running for 75 yards on 18 carries, the rest of its ground game finished at minus-9 yards on 12 carries, including a pair of sacks. … Drew DeLucca was 12-for-15 for 172 yards passing for Pittston Area. Lucas Lopresto caught five passes for 80 yards while Matt Walter caught four for 54. … Brody Spindler added 62 rushing yards on 11 carries.

UP NEXT

Pittston Area is home Friday night for a WVC Division 2 game against Holy Redeemer, which was winless going into its Saturday game against Hanover Area. The Patriots need a win to give themselves a chance to share the division title with a win in the regular-season finale against current solo leader Wyoming Area.