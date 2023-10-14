Megan Beppler has started 11 of 12 games on defense at Lock Haven University, which competes in the Atlantic 10 and National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I in field hockey.

The sophomore from Wyoming Area has played all 60 minutes five times, including in four straight September road games against La Salle, Georgetown, Richmond and Rider. She is averaging 38 minutes per game.

Lock Haven is 2-3 in the Atlantic 10 and 4-8 overall.

Beppler played in 13 games, making 12 starts and averaging more than 45 minutes per game, last season as a freshman. She helped the team go 5-2 in the conference before having a 12-7 season come to an end with a loss to nationally ranked University of Massachusetts in the A-10 Tournament.

At Wyoming Area, Beppler received all-state recognition from the Pennsylvania State Field Hockey Coaches Association, making the second-team twice and receiving honorable mention another time.