Wyoming Area’s Emma Kratz won first-round matches in both singles and doubles before falling to seeded opponents during this week’s District 2 girls tennis tournaments at Kirby Park.
All Pittston Area and Wyoming Area players had their seasons come to an end.
District 2 is down to the last two rounds of doubles play Monday.
CLASS 2A DOUBLES
Wyoming Area’s Emma Kratz-Sarah Willison won their preliminary round match over Lyssa Trauger-Sara Mikus from Tunkhannock, 6-1, 6-2, Friday.
Top-seeded Alyssa Wigley-Lily Lengyel, the top two singles players on Scranton Prep’s unbeaten district team champions, then eliminated Kratz-Willison. It was the first of three straight 6-0, 6-0 victories for Wigley-Lengyel on their way to the semifinals.
Wyoming Area and Tunkhannock split in their tournament meetings.
Cadance Cable-Morgan Slusser had a bye, then lost to Tunkhannock’s Molly Keiser-Addy Pineau, the seventh-seeded team, 6-2, 7-5.
CLASS 3A DOUBLES
Both Pittston Area teams were eliminated in Friday’s first round.
Wallenpaupack’s Sarah Niemiec-Samira Feller defeated Jayda Eike-Samantha Ruszin, 6-2, 6-3.
Following a first-round bye, Ayla Krieger-Laura Farber lost to Delaware Valley’s Kate Tamplin-Emma Strickler, 6-1, 6-3.
CLASS 2A SINGLES
Both Wyoming Area players opened with wins Monday, then were eliminated by seeded players from Wyoming Seminary.
Cadance Cable rallied to down Riverside’s Leah Pfeiffer, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, before losing to district champion and defending state champion Ilana Rosenthal from Wyoming Seminary, 6-0, 6-0.
Emma Kratz downed Western Wayne’s Cassidy Zeller, 6-1, 6-0. Sixth-seeded Lizzie Weaver eliminated Kratz, 6-1, 6-0.
CLASS 3A SINGLES
West Scranton players eliminated both Pittston Area entries in the first round Monday.
Katherine Barnansky knocked out Laura Farber, 6-4, 7-5.
Celia Emiliani defeated Ayla Krieger, 6-0, 6-1.