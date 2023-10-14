Wyoming Area’s Emma Kratz won first-round matches in both singles and doubles before falling to seeded opponents during this week’s District 2 girls tennis tournaments at Kirby Park.

All Pittston Area and Wyoming Area players had their seasons come to an end.

District 2 is down to the last two rounds of doubles play Monday.

CLASS 2A DOUBLES

Wyoming Area’s Emma Kratz-Sarah Willison won their preliminary round match over Lyssa Trauger-Sara Mikus from Tunkhannock, 6-1, 6-2, Friday.

Top-seeded Alyssa Wigley-Lily Lengyel, the top two singles players on Scranton Prep’s unbeaten district team champions, then eliminated Kratz-Willison. It was the first of three straight 6-0, 6-0 victories for Wigley-Lengyel on their way to the semifinals.

Wyoming Area and Tunkhannock split in their tournament meetings.

Cadance Cable-Morgan Slusser had a bye, then lost to Tunkhannock’s Molly Keiser-Addy Pineau, the seventh-seeded team, 6-2, 7-5.

CLASS 3A DOUBLES

Both Pittston Area teams were eliminated in Friday’s first round.

Wallenpaupack’s Sarah Niemiec-Samira Feller defeated Jayda Eike-Samantha Ruszin, 6-2, 6-3.

Following a first-round bye, Ayla Krieger-Laura Farber lost to Delaware Valley’s Kate Tamplin-Emma Strickler, 6-1, 6-3.

CLASS 2A SINGLES

Both Wyoming Area players opened with wins Monday, then were eliminated by seeded players from Wyoming Seminary.

Cadance Cable rallied to down Riverside’s Leah Pfeiffer, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, before losing to district champion and defending state champion Ilana Rosenthal from Wyoming Seminary, 6-0, 6-0.

Emma Kratz downed Western Wayne’s Cassidy Zeller, 6-1, 6-0. Sixth-seeded Lizzie Weaver eliminated Kratz, 6-1, 6-0.

CLASS 3A SINGLES

West Scranton players eliminated both Pittston Area entries in the first round Monday.

Katherine Barnansky knocked out Laura Farber, 6-4, 7-5.

Celia Emiliani defeated Ayla Krieger, 6-0, 6-1.