Bella Dessoye and Hannah Stoss finished 1-2 to lead the Pittston Area and Wyoming Area girls to sweeps of three opponents during their final Wyoming Valley Conference cross country cluster meet of the season Wednesday at Wilkes-Barre Area.

Both teams defeated Northwest, Berwick and Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech.

Pittston Area topped Northwest, 19-42; Berwick, 18-45; and Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, 15-50.

The Lady Patriots finished 14-2, putting them in third place behind Crestwood, which won the title at 16-0 and Dallas, which is 12-1. Dallas will be scored against Berwick, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech and Northwest Tuesday during the Ed Narkiewicz WVC Coaches Meet at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds in Meshoppen to make up for a regular-season postponement.

Related Video

The varsity boys will race Tuesday at 3 p.m., followed by the girls at 3:45 p.m.

Wyoming Area pulled out a winning season at 9-7 by beating both Berwick and Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, 20-35, while topping Northwest, 21-34.

Dessoye ran away from the rest of the girls in the combined race, completing the 3.1-mile course in 20:34.

Stoss finished second in 22:32.

Pittston Area’s Alex Lien and Olivia Scalese were third and fourth in the seven-team race while Wyoming Area’s Kierstyn Orlandini was fifth.

BOYS

Jake Mead, Preston Klem and Cayden Boettger finished in succession in third through fifth places during the seven-team race Wednesday to help Pittston Area win two of its three duals.

Oliver Heintzelman won in 16:58 and Northwe2st teammate Michael Fitz finished 15 seconds later to lead the Rangers to a 4-0 day that included a 27-32 victory over Pittston Area.

The Patriots defeated Berwick, 23-33, and Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, 15-50, to finish the season 10-5. They are sixth out of 16 WVC boys teams with some still needing to complete their conference dual schedule with make-ups scored from the results of Tuesday’s conference meet.

Wyoming Area beat Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, 18-44, but lost to Berwick, 17-41, and Northwest, 23-33.

Mead finished in 17:19 and Klem in 17:24.

Colby Walsh was 13th to lead Wyoming Area, which finished with a 5-10 record.