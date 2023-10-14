CLARKS SUMMIT – Pittston Area faced the unenviable task of hitting the road to face the only two teams it trails in the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 field hockey standings on consecutive days.

While the Lady Patriots did not pick up a win, they did improve upon the results of the first meetings with Wallenpaupack and unbeaten Abington Heights when they got to play at home.

A week after losing to Wallenpaupack at the Pittston Area Primary Center, the Lady Patriots played the Lady Buckhorns to a 2-2 tie.

Nearly a month after a 7-0 loss in the first meeting, Pittston Area gave defending champion Abington Heights its toughest game and put it in its first decision of the season in divisional play.

Related Video

Pittston Area remains in third in the eight-team division at 7-3-1. It is 8-6-1 and sixth of eight teams in the seeding race for the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional playoffs.

Abington Heights 6, Pittston Area 1

Pittston Area scored first, was within a goal at halftime and kept Wednesday’s game competitive until the Comets broke away with two goals in the last five minutes.

Karrine Podwika scored for Pittston Area on an assist from Maddie Karp 4:12 into the game.

“I think they outplayed us actually in the entire first period,” said Glenn Carr, a former Wyoming Area assistant, who has built a championship team out of a previously woeful program in his three years at Abington Heights.

Madison Zalewski, who had an assist, and Amelia Gonzalez scored twice each for Abington Heights.

Sam Thomas made 13 saves for the Lady Patriots.

Pittston Area 2, Wallenpaupack 2

Pittston Area’s Kassie Kobi scored with 2:47 left in regulation and Tuesday’s game remained tied through a 10-minute overtime.

Julia Homschek scored, on an assist from Giuliana Latona, to put Pittston Area ahead 1:50 into the game.

Wallenpaupack tied the game in the first quarter and moved ahead with less than three minutes remaining in the half.

Pittston Area led in shots, 17-12, but Wallenpaupack led in penalty corners, 6-5.