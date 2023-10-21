YATESVILLE — Pittston Area remained in the hunt for the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 title with a 41-0 victory over Holy Redeemer on Friday night.

With the victory Pittston Area will face its archrival, Wyoming Area, with the division title on the line next Friday. The Patriots defeated the Warriors, 35-0, to win the division a year ago.

“You don’t have to say much during Wyoming Area week. If you can’t get up for Wyoming Area, then you’re probably in the wrong sport,” Pittston Area coach Nick Barbieri said.

“We’ll be ready,” Barbieri spoke to his team defending its division crown. “We’re expecting a battle.”

With rain beginning to fall during the coin toss, the Patriots were sure to get off to a fast start when they elected to receive the ball.

Facing a third-and-3 on their opening series, Drew DeLucca would connect with Ciaran Bilbow running across the field. After clearing the first down marker, Bilbow continued to the edge until he found open space and finished with a 73-yard touchdown for the game’s opening score.

Bilbow’s big play would only be the appetizer for what his teammates had in store.

Pittston Area would retake possession of the ball at the Royals’ 30-yard line with Brody Spindler finding the end zone two plays later after bowling through the defense.

Spindler’s score would be the first of three Patriots touchdowns within 1:08 of game time.

“These are confidence-boosters. We came out healthy, and that’s the most important thing,” Barbieri said. “I thought we played well both offensively and defensively.”

The Royals would continue to fall into a hole as they turned the ball over on their next two offensive plays. Lucas Lopresto would return an interception 33 yards to give the Patriots a 21-0 lead. Following a Redeemer fumble, Lopresto would score on the offensive side with an 11-yard touchdown reception to give his team a 28-point cushion.

Lopresto extended his defensive touchdown streak to three games with his pick-six in the contest. The freshman has reached the end zone seven times, offensively and defensively, in Pittston Area’s last four games.

“Just playing football — getting a little lucky,” Lopresto said of his streak. “We’re doing good and we’ll look to keep it rolling into next week.”

Following his three-touchdown performance against Tunkhannock a week ago, Chris Pietrzak would only receive four touches in the game, including a 35-yard touchdown reception that invoked the mercy rule in the second half.

As Holy Redeemer continues its rebuilding campaign, coach Tyson Kelley can look to his team’s second-half performance as the Royals continued to fight through the rain. They finished with a season-high 91 rushing yards and their first game with positive yards on the ground in four contests.

“It’s all about the plan, it’s all about the process,” Kelley said. “We’re looking for guys to take the coaching and get better.”

The Royals would find themselves in Patriots territory on two occasions in the first half but would see both drives stall and end on fourth down. After the break, the Royals would continue to threaten but couldn’t find the end zone.

“We’ve got to put ourselves in positions to not make mistakes,” Kelley said. “There will be a day when those breaks go our way.”

Pittston Area 41, Holy Redeemer 0

Holy Redeemer`0`0`0`0 — 0

Pittston Area`28`7`0`6 — 41

First quarter

PA — Ciaran Bilbow 73 pass from Drew DeLucca (Gavin Wolfe kick), 10:59

PA — Brody Spindler 22 run (Wolfe kick), 8:34

PA — Lucas Lopresto 33 interception return (Wolfe kick), 8:22

PA — Lopresto 11 pass from DeLucca (Wolfe kick), 7:26

Second quarter

PA — Chris Pietrzak 35 pass from DeLucca (Wolfe kick), 10:26

Fourth quarter

PA — Aiden Brody 65 run (run failed), 5:46

Team statistics`HR`PA

First downs`7`11

Rushes-yards`30-91`22-177

Passing yards`15`165

Total yards`106`342

Passing`1-16-2`6-11-0

Sacked-yards lost`3-28`0-0

Punts-avg.`6-33`1-31

Fumbles-lost`3-1`3-3

Penalties-yards`3-20`4-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — HR, Josh Kreidler 4-45, Thomas Dugan 10-29, DJ McDermott 12-13, Nick Latinski 1-15, Mike Zbierski 1-(-5). PA, Aiden Brody 7-94, Xzavyier Blackshear 5-32, Chris Pietrzak 3-23, Brody Spindler 1-22, Victor Narsavage 1-7, Blake Jaworski 1-3, Geno Pugliese 1-0.

PASSING — HR, Thomas Dugan 1-16-2-15. PA, Drew DeLucca 6-8-0-165, Victor Narsavage 0-3-0-0.

RECEIVING — HR, Michael Debaskas 1-15. PA, Ciaran Bilbow 1-73, Chris Pietrzak 1-35, David Eymer 1-33, Lucas Lopresto 1-11, Alec Kapacs 1-9, Bryan Antigua 1-4.

INTERCEPTIONS — PA, Lucas Lopresto 1-33, David Dymer 1-2.