The girls volleyball season came to an end at both Wyoming Area and Pittston Area when both teams fell short of qualifying for the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional playoffs.

Wyoming Area and Pittston Area each finished 3-11 in the Wyoming Valley Conference as part of a three-way tie for 11th out of 15 teams.

The Lady Warriors were 5-12 overall, missing the playoff by one spot when they finished ninth of 14 teams in the power ratings race for eight subregional berths.

The Lady Patriots went 3-15 and finished 11th in the Class 3A ratings race.

Blue Ridge 3, Pittston Area 0

Lackawanna League champion Blue Ridge won at home Thursday, 25-17, 25-10, 25-14, in the non-league match.

Kaelynn Brant had 10 kills while Libby Zick had 24 assists, seven digs and six aces for the Lady Raiders.

Pittston Area 3, MMI Prep 0

Pittston Area wrapped up the WVC season with a home win Wednesday, giving it two victories in three matches at that point.

The Lady Patriots started fast and won by set scores of 25-6, 25-22, 25-14.

Dallas 3, Wyoming Area 0

Rowan Stanley had 12 kills and Isabel Handley had 20 service points with the help of six aces to lead Dallas to the sweep at home Tuesday.

Dallas won by set scores of 25-16, 25-13, 25-20.

Taylor Gashi, who had 12 digs, and Victoria Krupkevich, who had 11 service points, each had five kills for the Lady Warriors. Kyla Harry had 10 blocks and four kills.

The Lady Warriors, who were on the road for their final five matches, lost seven of their last eight to end the season.

Dallas 3, Pittston Area 0

Pittston Area swept visiting Wyoming Area Monday, 25-7, 25-13, 25-10, in a WVC match.

Izabela Makukova had 13 kills for Dallas while Isabel Handley had 25 digs, 18 service points and seven assists.

Lake-Lehman 3, Wyoming Area 0

Host Lake-Lehman swept Monday’s WVC match, 25-11, 25-17, 25-13.

Kenzie Galenty had four digs and two aces in the loss. Taylor Gashi had four digs, a kill and an ace.