Kaden Rowan had a 14-save shutout and William Egan scored twice Monday when Pittston Area closed out the regular season with a 7-0 victory over visiting Wyoming Seminary in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 boys soccer game.

Pittston Area finished 8-5-1 in the division and is assured of winding up in fourth place out of eight teams when the rest of the division completes its make-up games. The Patriots are 12-5-1 overall and will be the third seed in the District 2 Class 3A playoffs, likely hosting West Scranton in the quarterfinals.

Asher Nichols, Fabrice Gatsinzi, Kyle Rowan, Devon Cerasaro and Gavin Wolfe also scored in the win.

Wyoming Area girls 2, Nanticoke 0

Hannah Fairchild scored goals in each half and Abby Francis made three saves Thursday to lead the Lady Warriors to the WVC Division 2 road victory.

Wyoming Area outshot Nanticoke, 33-4.

The Lady Warriors finished 7-4-1 for third in the seven-team division behind unbeaten Holy Redeemer and Lake-Lehman.

Wyoming Area improved to 11-5-1 overall for third of 11 teams chasing eight District 2 Class 2A playoff berths. Wyoming Area has a .588-.584 playoff power ratings lead over Lake-Lehman with one game left, but seems assured of a home game as a top-four team regardless.

The Lady Warriors have just a non-league game at Mountain View Wednesday remaining.

Wyoming Area boys 8, Carbondale 0

Louis Ciampi had a hat trick to lead Wyoming Area’s rout in Thursday’s non-league game.

The win moved Wyoming Area (3-13-1) to within .351-.347 of Berwick in the race for the eighth and final playoff berth in District 2 Class 3A. The Warriors are ninth of 12 teams going into Monday’s regular-season finale at home against Tunkhannock.

Holy Redeemer 5, Wyoming Area girls 0

Avery Kozerski assisted the first of two Elyse Kunec goals 3:38 into the second half to break a scoreless tie and send the Division 2 champion Lady Royals on their way to Tuesday’s victory at Wyoming Area.

Kozerski later scored twice.

Berwick 3, Pittston Area girls 0

Visiting Berwick shut out Pittston Area in the WVC Division 1 finale Tuesday.

The Lady Patriots finished 4-8 in the division, fifth of seven teams, and finished the regular season 8-9-1 overall. They are seventh of 10 teams and have clinched a berth in the District 2 Class 3A playoffs.

Crestwood 6, Wyoming Area boys 1

Crestwood used goals from six different players to defeat visiting Wyoming Area in WVC Division 1 Tuesday.

The Warriors fell to 1-9-1in the division where they are sixth of seven teams.