Wyoming Area landed a top seed and Pittston Area joined the Lady Warriors in earning a home field for the field hockey playoffs, which open Monday.

The Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 champion Lady Warriors wrapped up a perfect season in the division and picked up a bye in the seven-team District 2 Class A tournament. Wyoming Area (15-1) will wait until Thursday to open the playoffs in the semifinal round at home against the winner of Tuesday’s game between fourth-seeded Nanticoke (9-9) and fifth-seeded Wyoming Seminary (4-12-1).

The other half of the Class A bracket features second-seeded Lackawanna Trail and third-seeded Lake-Lehman.

Pittston Area is home Monday at 4 p.m. against Wallenpaupack in the District 2-4 Class 2A Subregional quarterfinals.

The Lady Patriots were 0-1-1 against the Lady Buckhorns and finished third in WVC Division 2, one spot behind them. They built a better playoff power rating through their non-league performance.

Both teams are 11-6-1 overall, but Pittston Area has a rating of .5566 to Wallenpaupack’s .5547, the smallest difference between any two teams in the district.

Barring a monumental upset by eighth-seeded Berwick, the Pittston Area-Wallenpaupack winner goes to defending champion and top-seed Crestwood (15-2-1) Wednesday for a 6 p.m. game.

The other half of the bracket features second-seeded Abington Heights, the WVC Division 2 champion, and third-seeded Selinsgrove, the District 4 power that knocked out the Comets in the semifinals last year.

Both teams finished the regular season on a high note.

Wyoming Area won twice during the week to extend its winning streak to 14 games.

Pittston Area had a 3-0 week and went 8-2-1 after starting out 3-4.

Combined, the two teams outscored opponents, 29-3, in the last week of the regular season.

Pittston Area 5, Holy Redeemer 2

Pittston Area won on the road Friday to finish 10-3-1 and third of eight teams in WVC Division 2.

Maddie Karp scored her 25th and 26th goals of the season in the win.

Jaiden Jadus, Julia Homschek and Lola Serino also scored. Guiliana Latona had an assist.

Jadus and Karp scored the game’s first two goals 1:36 apart late in the first quarter.

Wyoming Area 5, Wyoming Valley West 0

Nina Angeli scored the first two goals and Lyla Rehill assisted the first three Wednesday when Wyoming Area closed its regular season with a road win to complete its first perfect record in league play.

Wyoming Area finished 10-0 in WVC Division 1, giving up just four goals in divisional play while scoring 43.

Angeli finished with three goals and Rehill had one to go along with her assists.

After they connected with 3:56 left in the first quarter, they combined to produce the most important goal of the game with Angeli scoring off a Rehill assist with time expired on an extended penalty corner at the end of the half.

Julianna Gonzales also scored while Ella McKernan and Lucia Campenni had assists.

Riley Muniz made four saves in the shutout.

Pittston Area 5, Tunkhannock 0

Jaiden Jadus and Maddie Karp each had two goals and an assist in Wednesday’s WVC Division 2 win at Tunkhannock.

Jadus was involved in all three first-half goals. She scored with 1:01 and 0:03 left in the second quarter to break open what had been a 1-0 game.

Jenna Zaladonis also scored and Guiliana Latona had an assist.

Pittston Area held Tunkhannock to one shot on goal and three penalty corners.

Pittston Area 6, Hanover Area 0

Maddie Karp scored both first-half goals and Karinne Podwika added two in the second half to lead Pittston Area to Tuesday’s home-field win in Division 2.

Allison Kipp had a goal and an assist while Jaiden Jadus also scored.

Samantha Thomas made three saves in the shutout.

Wyoming Area 8, Northwest 1

Wyoming Area scored three times in the last 7:14 of the first half, then added four goals in the third quarter to match its highest-scoring game of the season while winning the non-league game.

Nina Angeli, who had an assist, and Lucia Campenni, who finished up the scoring, had two goals each.

Lyla Rehill started the scoring flurry in the second quarter and also finished with three assists.

Ella McKernan, Juliana Gonzales and Samara Campenni also scored. Gonzales had an assist.