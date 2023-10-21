Kaitlyn Bucci is the leading scorer on the field hockey team at Goucher College in Baltimore.

The junior forward has seven goals and two assists for Goucher, which is 1-6 in the Landmark Conference and 7-8 overall.

Bucci has three two-goal games, including a 3-1 victory over Sewanee in the opener in which she scored the game-winner to help get Goucher out to a 4-0 start. She has started all but one game.

The transfer from National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II Bloomsburg University has taken 74 shots, putting 38 of them on goal.

Bucci played 46 minutes while appearing in 14 games last season at Bloomsburg. She took three shots, two of which were on goal, but did not score.

The Huskies went 4-5 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and 9-9 overall last year.