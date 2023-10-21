MESHOPPEN – Pittston Area had three boys finish in the top 17 Tuesday during the Ed Narkiewicz Wyoming Valley Conference Cross Country Coaches Championship Meet at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds.

The Patriots joined meet champion Hazleton Area as the only teams with three in the top 17.

Preston Klem was sixth, finishing the 3.1-mile course in 17:27. Caden Boettger was eighth and Jakob Mead 17th out of 129 runners from 15 full teams and one other with individual entries.

The top 25 finishers earned medals.

Hazleton Area, led by individual champion Franklin Ritz, beat out regular-season champion Crestwood, 89-97, for the team title. Ritz finished in 16:28 to win by 24 seconds.

Bryce Phillips was second to help Dallas edge Holy Redeemer out of third place, 114-121.

Lake-Lehman was fifth with 140 points, four in front of Pittston Area.

Wyoming Area finished 12th with 303 points.

Colby Walsh placed 30th to lead the Warriors.

WVC standings

Along with the championship meet scoring, a postponed meet consisting of six duals was scored from the day’s results to finalize the conference standings.

Pittston Area, which had a sophomore and three freshmen in its seven-running lineup Tuesday, finished in a three-way tie for fifth place in the 16-team conference with a 10-5 record.

Wyoming Area went 5-10 and wound up in 10th place.

Junior high

Pittston Area and Wyoming Area each had individuals, but not a full team, entered in the junior high race.

Wyoming Area’s Benjamin Start was 26th of 70 runners. Brayden Gaylord was 36th.

Chris Nat, in 43rd, was Pittston Area’s top finisher.

Up next

The varsity meet was run on the same course that will host the District 2 Championships Wednesday.

The Wyoming Area boys will be part of the first of six races when the Class 2A boys run at 9:30 a.m.

Medals will be awarded to the top 20 finishers. The top two teams and the best 10 other individuals will qualify for the PIAA Championships.

Pittston Area will run in the Class 3A race at 1:30 p.m. The top 10 finishers earn medals while the winner and five other individuals go to the state meet.