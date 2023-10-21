Pittston Area’s Bella Dessoye was eighth overall and first among freshmen Tuesday in the varsity girls race at the WVC Coaches Championship Meet.

MESHOPPEN – Bella Dessoye finished eighth overall Tuesday, leading the way as Pittston Area finished fourth, one point out of third place in the varsity girls race of the Ed Narkiewicz Wyoming Valley Conference Cross Country Coaches Championship Meet at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds.

Regular-season champion Crestwood won the title with 30 points, eight in front of second-place Dallas.

Lake-Lehman edged Pittston Area, 121-122, for third place in a battle of young teams. Pittston Area had three freshmen and two sophomores among its seven runners involved in the team scoring while Lake-Lehman had five sophomores and a freshman.

Dessoye was the fastest freshman in a meet that drew 106 runners from 12 full teams and entries from five other schools.

The top 25 individuals, including Wyoming Area’s Hannah Stoss and Pittston Area sophomore Olivea Scalese, earned medals.

Madison Hedglin from Dallas won by 49 seconds when she completed the 3.1-mile course in 18:51.

Dessoye posted a time of 20:25.

Stoss was 17th to lead Wyoming Area, which did not have the minimum five runners required for a team score.

Scalese was 21st.

Pittston Area freshman Addison Ramirez was 31st, Wyoming Area sophomore Kierstyn Orlandini was 36th and Wyoming Area freshman Addison Gaylord was 39th.

WVC standings

Along with the championship meet scoring, a postponed cluster meet consisting of nine duals was scored from the day’s results to finalize the conference standings.

Pittston Area went 14-2 to finish third behind Crestwood and Dallas, two of the top teams in the state.

Wyoming Area tied for seventh out of 17 teams at 9-7.

Junior high

Pittston Area was fifth and Wyoming Area last of the seven full teams that competed in th junior high girls race.

Pittston Area seventh-graders Michaela Walsh and Alonna Maldonado were 10th and 12th out of 69 runners.

Wyoming Ara’s Allison Layland was 16th and Pittston Area’s Isabella Tokar was 22nd, joining Walsh and Maldonado as medalists.

Up next

The WVC runners will be joined by Lackawanna League runners on the same course Wednesday for the District 2 Championships.

Wyoming Area runs in Class 2A girls at 10:30 a.m.

Medals will be awarded to the top 20 finishers. The top two teams and the best 10 other individuals will qualify for the PIAA Championships.

Pittston Area competes in Class 3A at 2:30 p.m. The top 10 finishers earn medals while the winner and five other individuals go to the state meet.