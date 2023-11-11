Wyoming Area running back Lidge Kellum (2) gets by several Valley View defenders as he heads outside to gain 40 yards.

Wyoming Area’s Michael Crane spots a Valley View fumble as he and his teammates recover it for a Cougar turnover.

PECKVILLE — Valley View knocked out one Wyoming Valley Conference division champion to set up its shot at the other.

Christopher Savkov intercepted two passes and added a touchdown reception Friday night to lead Valley View past visiting Wyoming Area 20-0 in a District 2 Class 4A football semifinal at John Henzes/Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Dom Memo had an efficient night in his first start of the season at quarterback, running for the first touchdown and passing for the second.

The Cougars (10-2) packed all the game’s scoring into a stretch of less than eight minutes going into and out of halftime. They head to unbeaten and top-seeded Dallas for next week’s district title game.

Wyoming Area, which went more than half the game without team leader Aaron Crossley because of an ankle injury, finished 10-2. Its season included the WVC Division 2 championship.

Lidge Kellum, taking over each time Crossley limped off the field, carried 16 times for 97 yards and broke a run for a touchdown on the game’s opening possession, only to have it wiped out by a holding penalty.

“There’s no replacing Division I Aaron Crossley in terms of his contributions,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said of the Lehigh University commit, who finished his career with more than 4,000 yards rushing. “I’m proud of the effort by those who had to step up in this football game – Lidge Kellum, Michael Crane, Anthony DeLucca took our shots down the field.

“We had opportunities. Early in the game, we had the score come off the board because of penalties. Penalties, mistakes, a few turnovers in the game; it’s tough to be successful in a big game like that.”

Savkov came up with a pair of interceptions. He made a diving pick at the 8 on a fourth down in the first quarter, then put together a spectacular 62-yard return in the second quarter, working his way along both sidelines to spark the scoring outburst that began less than a minute later.

“It was great,” Savkov said. “But, it was really tiring. It really was, running all around the field.

“I knew that they were going to take some shots on us and our coach told us all week to be ready. Both balls were up there and I needed to go get them.”

Camryn Higgins followed the long interception run with a 23-yard carry to the 1 where Memo scored on a sneak on the next play.

Memo, pressed into service at quarterback because of a season-ending injury to Adam Howanitz two years ago when he was a sophomore, was 6-for-9 for 79 yards and a touchdown. He hit Savkov for 19 yards, then for an 11-yard touchdown while running the offense through nine plays in a scoring drive that took only 2:32 to produce a score less than a minute before halftime.

After two missed two-point conversion tries, Valley View led 12-0 at halftime.

The Cougars added an important score to open the second half.

Beyon McClean returned the second-half kickoff 26 yards to the Wyoming Area 49 and the Cougars scored in seven plays.

Memo’s 31-yard run put the ball on the 1 for Higgins to score. Higgins then ran for the two-pointer, closing the scoring with 8:45 left in the third.

Wyoming Area got as close as the Valley View 17 in the first quarter, 35 in the second quarter, 28 in the third quarter and 6 in the fourth quarter along with making two other trips into Valley View territory without scoring.

Jacob Morgan led the Wyoming Area defense with 11 tackles and six assists.

Savkov also stopped another fourth-down attempt by batting down a pass. He was in on seven tackles, broke up another pass and had three receptions for 41 yards.

District 2 Class 4A Semifinals

Valley View 20, Wyoming Area 0

Wyoming Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

Valley View`0`12`8`0 — 20

Second quarter

VV – Dom Memo 1 run (run failed), 4:37

VV – Christopher Savkov 11 pass from Memo (run failed), 0:53.6

Third quarter

VV – Camryn Higgins 1 run (Higgins run), 8:45

Team statistics`WA`VV

First downs`11`15

Rushes-yards`28-119`39-221

Passing yards`91`79

Total yards`210`300

Passing`7-18-2`6-10-0

Sacked-yards lost`1-11`0-0

Punts-avg.`2-32.5`2-219.5

Fumbles-lost`0-0`1-1

Penalties-yards`6-60`7-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WA, Lidge Kellum 16-97, Aaron Crossley 6-21, Michael Crane 4-8, Anthony DeLucca 2-minus 7. VV, Higgins 17-94, Preston Reed 10-44, Memo 5-43, Nick Kucharski 5-43, Team 2-minus 3.

PASSING — WA, DeLucca 7-18-2-91. VV, Memo 6-9-0-79, Team 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING – WA, Luke Kopetchny 3-45, Kellum 2-26, Weidl 2-20. VV, Savkov 3-41, Reed 2-23, Higgins 1-15.

INTERCEPTIONS — VV, Savkov 2-64.

MISSED FIELD GOALS – none.