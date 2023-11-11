The Old Forge boys soccer team captured its first-ever District 2 title, but the Blue Devils did not stop there.

In their first state tournament appearance Tuesday, the Blue Devils outlasted East Juniata, 3-2, in overtime in a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class A tournament opener at Mid Valley.

Anthony Mucciolo provided the game-winner with his team-high 38th goal of the season.

Nahuel Minis, who leads the team with 24 assists, scored earlier in the game to follow Mucciolo in achieving 50 career goals.

Old Forge has won two straight and three of the last four Lackawanna League Division 3 titles.

The Blue Devils (19-1 overall) returned to the District 2 final by defeating MMI Prep 5-1 and Gregory the Great 3-0.

In the final, Old Forge overcame a halftime deficit to defeat Mountain View 2-1 and claim the championship.

The district final matched two Lackawanna division champions.

Old Forge went 14-0 in Division 3. Mountain View, a program with a long, storied history that includes a state championship and another appearance in the state final, went 10-2 and won a playoff with Dunmore for the Division 2 title.

The Blue Devils were playing again Saturday in the state quarterfinals, facing Delco Christian in an afternoon game at Emmaus.

This was a big fall for soccer in Old Forge.

The girls competed as their own team for the first team.

With the help of players from Riverside in a cooperative sponsorship, the Lady Devils went 4-4 in an independent schedule.