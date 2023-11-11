Plans are in place for the annual Anthony D. “Badger” Marseco boys and girls holiday basketball tournaments.

The tournaments are hosted by Old Forge and include Pittston Area and Wyoming Area in the four-team fields.

Wyoming Seminary is the fourth boys team while Hanover Area completes the girls field.

The boys games are scheduled for Dec. 27 and 29. The girls play Dec. 28 and 30.

Each is a two-round tournament on the varsity level to determine first through fourth places. In addition, each program gets one junior varsity game. The JV games open tripleheaders each night.

Action begins Dec. 27 with Pittston Area and Wyoming Seminary meeting at 5 p.m. in a JV game, followed by a 6:30 varsity game between the same two teams. Wyoming Area and Old Forge play at 8.

The first girls games are Dec. 28 when Pittston Area and Wyoming Area meet in a JV game at 5 and a varsity game at 6:30. Hanover Area and Old Forge play in the other varsity semifinal at 8.

Wyoming Area and Old Forge play in a boys JV game Dec. 29 at 5 p.m. The consolation game is at 6:30, followed by the championship game at 8.

Hanover Area and Old Forge play in JV girls game Dec. 30 at noon. It is followed by the varsity girls consolation at 1:30 and championship at 3.