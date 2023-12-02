Sophomore Silvio Giardina (2) hits on this three-point shot for Pittston Area against West Scranton.

Pittston Area has been successful in boys basketball in recent seasons despite often playing with a small lineup.

Now, the Patriots and coach Al Semenza will have to try to adjust the winning formula with a small and young lineup.

The Patriots enter the season, which starts with a Wednesday non-league game on the road against a big Nanticoke lineup, with just one senior. Their tallest players are a sophomore and freshman, who are each 6-foot-2.

“We haven’t been very big,” Semenza said. “We’re going to count on defense once again as our calling card. We’re probably going to look to push the ball a little bit more than we have in the past.”

With youth also comes inexperience.

Pittston Area will begin the season with only one healthy returning starter, junior Matt Walter.

Junior guard Silvio Giardina, the top scorer on last season’s 14-9 team and a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 all-star, will not be available until later.

“Silvio is coming off a knee injury that he suffered in April, so his status as far as when he’ll be ready is still up in the air,” Semenza said. “We’re going to miss him offensively until we get him back.”

Walter is an established player, but particularly in Giardina’s absence, Semenza will be looking for his game to expand.

“Matt’s a solid player,” the coach said. “He started for us from the first game as a sophomore. He’s a tough kid; a scrappy kid. He decided to play football this year and he has come back even tougher than he was last year.

“He rebounded the ball for us last year and defended well. He’s going to have to score for us this year. He’ll need to take on a big role scoring, especially without Silvio.”

The lone senior is 5-11 Ciaran Bilbow, who moves into the starting lineup after coming off the bench last season. He’ll be counted on to mix it up with bigger opponents.

“He’ll go get the ball for us,” Semenza said. “He’s a rebounder.”

Bilbow is not the only player moving up this season.

“We have a bunch of underclassmen moving up who are vying for starting positions,” Semenza said.

Paul Jordan McGarry, the most experienced among that group, could be one.

“He can score the ball for us,” Semenza said. “He’s had a good opening couple weeks.

“We’re hoping he’s going to give us some offensive punch.”

Freshman Lucas Lopresto, coming off making a big impact with his athleticism on the football field, is also in the mix as a ballhandler and strong defender.

Junior Chris Scavo, a junior varsity player last year, will also be in the rotation or contending for a starting berth.

Aiden Lynn is another junior who is going to see playing time.

At 6-1, Lynn joins Walter as the tallest players among those projected to be in the top eight as the season begins.

Semenza said Stephen Barnic, who had his freshman season cut short by a shoulder injury, will be looked to for help, especially on the defensive end of the court.

“Two freshmen have shown some promise and may get some time off the bench for us,” Semenza said of the possibility of extending to 10 players deep.

Aiden Clarke could provide scoring while 6-2 John Jadus has the potential to help on the boards.

The Patriots went 10-4 in the WVC last season to tie for second place out of eight teams in Division 1.