MONDAY, 12/4

Boys basketball: Riverside at Wyoming Area (NL), 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball: Nanticoke at Pittston Area (NL), 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, 12/5

Wrestling: Wallenpaupack at Pittston Area (NL), 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Wyoming Area at Riverside (NL), 7:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 12/6

Boys basketball: Wyoming Area at Susquehanna (NL), 6:45 p.m.

Boys basketball: Pittston Area at Nanticoke (NL), 7:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, 12/7

Wrestling: Pittston Area at Benton (NL), 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Wyoming Area at Pittston Area (NL), 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, 12/8

Boys basketball: Wallenpaupack at Wyoming Area (NL), 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, 12/9

Wrestling: Pittston Area and Wyoming Area in Gary Woodruff Memorial Duals, at Wyalusing Valley, 9 a.m.

Girls basketball: Wyoming Area at Wyoming Valley West (NL), 2 p.m.

Boys basketball: West Scranton at Pittston Area (NL), 7:15 p.m.