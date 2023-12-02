Wyoming Area is returning to Class 3A in football for the next two seasons, according to the information revealed by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association this week.

The PIAA resets the classifications in every sport each two years after collecting enrollment information for each school, based separately on the number of boys and girls in the top three grades.

Wyoming Area went unbeaten in Division 2 of the Wyoming Valley Conference as part of a 9-1 regular season in 2023, but entered the postseason as the third seed in Class 4A in the district’s largest and most competitive playoff bracket. The Warriors were eliminated in the semifinals by Valley View, which in turn lost to Dallas, a team that has since advanced to the state final.

District 2’s only state football title of the 2000s was captured by Wyoming Area in 2019 when it played in Class 3A.

Wyoming Area’s enrollment numbers for the boys and girls are the same with 272 of each for the next cycle.

Pittston Area has 449 boys and 435 girls.

Hazleton Area is District 2’s largest school with a total of 3,509 boys and girls across three grades while MMI Prep is the smallest with 88.

Wyoming Area also drops from Class 3A to 2A in boys golf and boys soccer

The PIAA’s release of classifications did not include schools that will voluntarily move up in classification or some of the cooperative sponsorships. Other teams could be adjusted up, according to the PIAA’s competition formula, depending on state tournament success.

Pittston Area assistant athletic director Joe Struckus said Friday that the school has already submitted the paperwork necessary to voluntarily move its girls soccer program up from Class 3A to 4A the next two seasons.

With Scranton moving back up to Class 6A, the Pittston Area football is now one of five, rather than six, teams in Class 5A. Abington Heights, state quarterfinalist Delaware Valley, West Scranton and Wyoming Valley West are the others.

Wyoming Area will be one of eight Class 3A football teams.

Berwick, which is also dropping from Division 1 to Division 2 in the WVC, and Tunkhannock are also moving from Class 4A to 3A. They are among the eight teams that also include current champion Scranton Prep, Hanover Area, Lake-Lehman, Mid Valley and Western Wayne.