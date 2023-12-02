Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 4A girls basketball state tournament teams from last season met to open the new season Friday.

In Wyoming Area’s case, however, it was with an entirely new starting lineup.

Defending District 4 champion Central Columbia got 20 points from Caitlyn Weatherill Friday night to advance to the final of its own tournament by overwhelming visiting Wyoming Area, 52-8.

The Blue Jays went 23-4 last season.

Wyoming Area made the first state tournament appearance in program history with an all-senior starting lineup.

The Lady Warriors, who were scheduled to play for third place Saturday, found starting over difficult.

Krea Bonita made two free throws with 3:12 left in the first quarter to score the first points of the season for Wyoming Area. The team’s most experienced player finished with five points.

Abby Sterba scored the first basket of the season with a minute left to keep the Lady Warriors within 12-5 after one quarter.

Bonita’s 3-pointer made it 16-7, but Central Columbia then scored the last 16 points of the first half and held Wyoming Area to a single second-half point on a fourth-quarter free throw by Erica Gilligan.

Weatherill scored 12 points in the second quarter and had the only five points of the third quarter.