Avery McNulty has helped Muhlenberg College to a strong start in women’s basketball, including putting together her best college game in a breakthrough tournament victory for the Mules.

The Scranton Prep graduate from Pittston is a 6-foot sophomore center. For the second straight season, she is also on the women’s track and field team as a high jumper and javelin thrower.

Those sports overlapped late last winter when McNulty began her college track and field career and wound up second in the Centennial Conference in the high jump at the Indoor Championships. She won the event at the Outdoor Championships.

McNulty’s concentration for much of the winter is on the basketball court where she has played in every game as the Mules have started 6-2. They fell to 1-2 in the Centennial Thursday with a loss to Dickinson.

Muhlenberg won a road regular-season tournament for the first time since 1986 when it defeated Westfield State 71-44 Nov. 18 in the final of the Westfield Gas and Electric City Tip-Off Tournament.

McNulty had her first double-double in the championship game, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. She was 4-for-6 from the floor and also had her season-high in blocked shots with three.

On the season, McNulty is playing 11.8 minutes per game. She is averaging 3.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 30.8 percent from the floor, 25.0 percent on 3-pointers and 40.0 from the foul line. She has six assists and six blocked shots.