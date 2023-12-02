District 2 finalist Jacob Aftewicz, 30-match winner Dominic Innamorati and former state medalist Julian Everitt are all back to lead a veteran Pittston Area wrestling team, which will begin its season with a busy five-day stretch this week.

After non-league dual meets Tuesday and Thursday, the Patriots will head to Wyalusing Valley for the Gary Woodruff Memorial Duals.

Aftewicz, Innamorati and Brody Spindler return after finishing second, third and fourth in the District 2 Class 3A Tournament last season. Oscar Ciriaco is also back after placing sixth.

They, along with Everitt, were part of a Patriots team that finished second in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 at 3-1 and was 12-14 overall.

Aftewicz made the final at 152 pounds as a sophomore and finished 19-15.

Although he had the best postseason finish among the returnees, Pittston Area brings back four wrestlers who won at least 20 times last year.

Innamorati, who wrestled at 139 in the postseason, was 30-15 with 17 pins.

Everitt also had 17 pins while going 24-2, but missed the postseason. He is 81-10 with 44 pins in a career that includes a district title at 132 pounds as a sophomore and a championship appearance at 126 the year before.

Spindler, fourth in the district at 215, was 29-12 with 15 pins as a freshman. Ciriaco, a senior who was sixth at 107, was 23-12.

Of the 20 wrestlers who appeared in varsity matches last season, only four were seniors, so there are more experienced wrestlers available.

Jahiem Butler won 14 times as a freshman.

Shawn Shimonis, Dominic Bernardi, Brian Antigua and Kevin Hower all made frequent appearances in the lineup last season.

Jonathan Healey finished 6-6.

Salvatore Biscotto, Malkolm Blackshear, Tavin Brooks, Anthony Durkin and Noah Gruber also are back with some varsity experience.